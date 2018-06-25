Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

These are all the latest couples currently in the Love Island villa

The latest recoupling on Love Island has taken place – and the first few islanders have left.

But who are the couples that are currently sticking it on in the villa and getting grafting?

Here are all the couples that are currently paired up on the ITV2 show:

Adam and Zara

There was a love triangle of gigantic proportions when Adam, Rosie and Kendall were embroiled in what can only be described an epic mess.

You can read more about exactly what happened here, but suffice to say Adam ended up choosing Rosie – and Kendall was the first to leave the island. Since then, Zara McDermott has entered the villa and Adam has AGAIN had his head turned by another pretty brunette…

Will Adam and Zara be able to go the distance?

Samira and Sam

The second boy into the villa was Dr Alex George. And, bit ridiculous, but none of the girls stepped forward for him! He chose Laura, but after she was stollen by Wes (do keep up!) he was left without a partner.

So after Samira Mighty was pied by both Eyal Booker and Jack Fincham (when she stepped forward for them and they chose other girls over her), Samira and Alex ended up being a couple.

Alex and Samira were the ultimate friendship couple for what felt like an AGE, until Ellie came in and turned Alex’s eye and new boy Sam Bird was faced with a recoupling dilemma: choosing between Rosie and Samira.

Sam chose Samira, saying she was the girl who had made him laugh the most during their date. The pair even had a quick smooch over by the hot tub!

Maybe things are finally looking up for unlucky-in-love Samira?

Ellie and Alex

After weeks and weeks (and what felt like weeks) of waiting, Dr Alex’s luck finally seemed to change when Ellie came into the villa.

Despite going on dates with Wes and Josh – and making it somewhat clear she liked Wes! – Ellie instead opted to go after Alex. Samira was suspicious about her intentions, and if recent events are anything to go by, it looks as if she could be about to be proved right…

Dani and Jack

Dani and Jack’s villa journey has been a bit up and down so far, but at the moment things are looking very rosy for the pair.

Recently, Jack even took the bold step of asking Dani to be his girlfriend and now ‘Jani’, as the islanders call them, are officially a couple. Aww!

If anything happens to break these two up, it’s official: love doesn’t exist.

Laura and Wes

When none of the girls stepped forward for Dr Alex, he chose to couple up with Laura. But their partnership was very short-lived when Wes Nelson walked into the villa. Wes, the third boy into the villa, had Laura step forward for him and Alex was relegated. Oh dear. Alex was eventually paired with Samira, who none of the boys chose during the coupling.

Since day one, Wes and Laura have been a pretty solid couple. There was something of a wobble when Ellie walked into the villa and Wes said he would be happy to put his energy and efforts into getting to know her…but after she said she had intentions towards Dr Alex, Wes has looked happier than ever with Laura!

The pair have already weathered the odd heated argument or two, and are even more choppy waters ahead for the pair?

Megan and Eyal

There initially seemed to be some flames of passion between Megan and Eyal, and since then things have hotted up. After the pair spent the night together in the Hideaway, they became the first couple on the island to – how do we put this…do it.

We’re not sure these two have ‘everlasting love’ written all over them, but we’ll wait and see…

Josh and Georgia

After Niall had to leave Love Island, Georgia wasted no time in coupling up with Josh. Since then, Georgia’s confessed to Josh that she has proper feelings for him – and he seems to feel the same way!

They seem to be a good match, but as we know, it can all change in a heartbeat in the villa…

Who’s currently single on Love Island?

There are currently no singletons on Love Island, but it’s only a matter of time before more male and female bombshells enter the villa to royally stir things up…

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2