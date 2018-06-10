Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Kim’s baby in danger after shock collapse

Is she about to get tragic news?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 12/06/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - April-June 2018 - TX: 11/06/2018 - Episode: Eastenders -April-June 2018 - 5722 (No. 5722) - Picture Shows: A distressed Kim collapses Kim Fox-Hubbard (TAMEKA EMPSON) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jack Barnes

Kim Fox-Hubbard (Tameka Empson) will collapse in shock scenes to be shown on next week’s EastEnders after being asked to identify a body the police believe could be her missing husband Vincent.

In the episode set to be shown on Monday 11 June, Kim will discover that Vincent cleared out Pearl’s savings prior to his disappearance. Believing this could be a clue that could lead her to him, Kim heads straight to the police station to inform the investigating officers of these developments.

But when she arrives, a sergeant tells Kim that they have found an unidentified body matching Vincent’s description.

Show bosses are remaining tight-lipped on the full details of the discovery but what we can reveal is that pregnant Kim will be seen collapsing as she leaves the hospital.

And in the wake of this drama, the already fragile Ms Fox-Hubbard decides to go for a scan, so she can check on the welfare on her unborn baby.

So will there be further shock news at the hospital? Find out when EastEnders broadcasts these episodes next week.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

