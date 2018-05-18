Hollyoaks: Glenn orders Adam to murder Zack – “He’s not cut out for this!” teases Jimmy Essex

Hollyoaks’ gangster Glenn Donovan kidnaps Zack Loveday believing he’s grassed him up to the cops for his criminal activities, and orders his son Adam to shoot him dead – not realising Adam has been acting as a police informant for months and is planning to take his dastardly dad down…

Adam is about to flee with wife Maxine and stepdaughter Minnie, but Glenn forces him to take Zack out and the horrified hairdresser can’t get away. As they drive the Loveday lad out to the woods the flash forward scene from February looks like it’s about to come to pass as Glenn tells Adam to ‘take out the trash…’ Will Adam reveal his betrayal or let Zack die? Jimmy Essex, aka Adam, teases the drama ahead.

Out in the woods and ordered to pull the trigger, what’s going through Adam’s head?

Adam has finally accepted who his dad really is, and wants nothing more than to get away from him. He is panicking, trying to find a way out of the situation.

What does this mean for Adam trying to start a new life with Maxine and Minnie away from Hollyoaks?

Adam is always thinking of Maxine and Minnie, he wants them safe. He wants to get them as far away from Glenn as he can, but this will mean leaving everyone they know and love without saying goodbye.

Being involved with Trigger’s death affected Adam deeply, what could killing Zack do to him?

Trigger’s death was really tough on Adam, and it does still have a major effect on him. If he was forced to kill Zack, I think it would push him to breaking point. Adam isn’t a killer, he’s not cut out for this at all.

Does Adam regret getting embroiled in Glenn’s dangerous empire?

Definitely. If he knew what he was getting himself into and how deep he was actually going to end up, then he would definitely have stayed working at the salon! He enjoys the money, but he isn’t able to not have a conscience over the things he has to do for it.

Do you prefer playing Adam as a good guy or a bad guy?

I think it’s a lot more complicated than good and bad! But if I had to choose, I suppose it’s always fun playing the bad guy…

