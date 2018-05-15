Coronation Street: Nicola and the baby in danger next week after dramatic fall – will they survive?

Coronation Street’s Nicola Rubinstein and her unborn baby are fighting for their lives next week when Pat Phelan’s pregnant daughter falls down the stairs and is rushed into emergency surgery to deliver her unborn child. Will they survive?

Home alone in next Friday’s episode, Nicola is nosing around number 11 when she hears a suspicious noise upstairs. Terrified whoever has been stalking Eileen Grimshaw could have broken in, the prospective parent goes to investigate – with suspicion rife the tormentor is her dastardly dad back from the dead, could this be the moment Phelan returns to the street?

Whatever Nic finds it’s so shocking it sends her tumbling down the stairs, knocking her unconscious. Hearing the commotion from outside the house, Fiz Stape raises the alarm and Eileen and Seb Franklin find their friend hurt in the hallway and call an ambulance.

Nicola is rushed to hospital and as she comes round she feels intense stomach pains and fears for the baby’s life. At the hospital, doctors rush the expectant mum into theatre for an emergency caesarean to deliver her son – but will the little one and Nicola make it?

Meanwhile, baby daddy Gary Windass is absent from his child’s imminent birth because he’s on a mission to track down Phelan, who he believes is secretly stalking Nicola through an online chat room for mums-to-be. Making the link between Nic’s new cyber pal and a sighting of a man matching Pat’s description to a campsite in Wales, Gary gets on the case and goes to the scene of the sighting – where he’s stunned to see the murdering builder in the flesh…

Will Gary reveal himself to Phelan while Nicola and his unborn son battle for survival back in Weatherfield?

