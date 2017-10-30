Izzy Hoyland returns to Neighbours – Natalie Bassingthwaighte to make a comeback

Should Karl and Susan be watching their backs?

Natalie Bassingthwaighte is returning to Neighbours to reprise the role of home-wrecker Isabelle ‘Izzy’ Hoyland.

The character will reappear in February 2018 during a one-hour prime-time special episode of the Australian soap on Channel 5.

Speaking about her comeback, Bassingthwaite said today: “I knew there would always be a time for Izzy to make her return.

“I had the most extraordinary time working on Neighbours all those years ago with mentors like of Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne and Stefan Dennis.

“I feel really blessed to have had the opportunity to learn my craft on the show and I’m so excited to be back on set.”

Izzy is remembered for breaking up the show’s most enduring couple – Neighbours stalwarts Karl and Susan Kennedy, played by Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne.

Karl and Izzy later went on to marry and have a daughter Holly, leaving a shattered Susan to pick-up the pieces.

Jackie Woodburne, who plays Susan, commented: “Izzy’s return forms part of a major week for Ramsay Street residents.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that Natalie is returning and viewers will be on the edge of their seats as event after event unfurls throughout our specially commissioned hour-long episode.”

Alan Fletcher – who portrays Karl – added: “It’s almost impossible to describe how excited I am to have Nat back on set – the best thing about it is it makes me feel 15 years younger – it’s back to 2003!

“The story is one of the best I’ve ever worked on – the fans are going to love it.”