EastEnders: Stacey is haunted by troubling Christmas memories – watch the full scene

EastEnders: Stacey is haunted by troubling Christmas memories – watch the full scene

Will she be able to attend Lily's nativity play?

Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) will be left troubled by memories of past events on tonight’s EastEnders when she attends daughter Lily’s nativity play.

Twelve months ago, Stacey started to suffer with postpartum psychosis following the birth of baby Arthur and became convinced that her newborn was the son of God.

A year on, Stacey can’t help but be apprehensive as she readies herself to attend the service at a local church.

Thankfully, Martin (James Bye) is given last-minute dispensation to support his wife and turns up at the service to alleviate Stacey’s fears…

You can watch the scene from Friday’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of Christmas on EastEnders.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about EastEnders

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

