Emmerdale: Sophie Powles quits Holly Barton role?

Has the actress already filmed her final scenes?

Actress Sophie Powles has reportedly filmed her final scenes as Holly Barton on Emmerdale.

Powles, who returned to the ITV soap earlier this year, has been at the centre of a high profile storyline that saw Holly have a drugs relapse when she once again became addicted to heroin.

Mum Moira’s intervention as Holly went cold turkey resulted in the breakdown of her marriage to Cain. But could there be fresh drama on the horizon for the Barton family thanks to Holly’s exit?

Reports have emerged that Powles never envisaged her Emmerdale return as a long-term booking, with a source telling the Sun: “[Powles] already filmed her final scenes which are being kept under wraps.

“Her leaving the show is seen as one of the big storylines of the next few months. She’s a popular cast member and will be missed by everyone on set.”

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

