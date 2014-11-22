EastEnders spoilers: Linda to tell Stacey that she was raped by Dean

The Queen Vic landlady will finally reveal all about her ordeal in scenes to be shown before Christmas

One of EastEnders’s big current storylines looks set to take a fresh twist later this year when Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) reveals to Stacey Branning (Lacey Turner) that she was raped by Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo).

Linda will tell Dean’s current girlfriend about her ordeal in the run-up to Christmas after seeing how close Stacey is getting to him. Since being raped earlier in the autumn, Linda has stayed quiet about what has happened for fear of what Mick (Danny Dyer) would do in anger should he find out.

Last night’s episode saw the Queen Vic landlord discover that his wife was pregnant, although Linda obviously fears that the baby could be Dean’s rather than Mick’s.

Of the upcoming storyline, which sees Linda finally speak out about what has happened to her, a source told the Daily Star: “Linda can see that Stacey’s falling for Dean and she can’t just sit back and watch it happen, given everything she knows.

“She would hate it if Stacey were to be attacked when she could have done something to prevent it. It’s a big moment for Linda to open up about what happened to her, but it’s going to open up a massive can of worms.”

The show’s executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins has already confirmed that Mick will discover that Linda was raped, hinting that secrets would be spilled at Christmas:

“Mick will find out. We keep referring to Mick’s temper. And, let’s not forget, Dean has raped Danny Dyer’s screen wife! But what will happen when Mick finds out? That’s what we want the audience to wait for. And we’re rumbling towards Christmas,” he said recently.