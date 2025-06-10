But who else stars in the series, what have they been in before, and what did their characters look like in the original animated film?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of How to Train Your Dragon.

Who's in the cast of How to Train Your Dragon? Full list of characters in the live-action remake

The main cast for 2025's How to Train Your Dragon is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III

Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson

Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast

Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch

Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman

Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson

Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston

Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut Thorston

Ruth Codd as Phlegma

Peter Serafinowicz as Spitelout Jorgenson

Mason Thames plays Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III

Mason Thames plays Hiccup in How to Train Your Dragon. Universal Studios/DreamWorks

Who is Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III? Hiccup is the son of Stoick, the chieftain of Berk, who is often overlooked yet defies centuries of dragon fighting by befriending Toothless.

Where have I seen Mason Thames before? Thames has previously had roles in films such as The Black Phone, Incoming and Monster Summer, as well as series including For All Mankind and Walker.

Nico Parker plays Astrid Hofferson

Nico Parker plays Astrid in How to Train Your Dragon. Universal Studios/DreamWorks

Who is Astrid Hofferson? Astrid is a fellow student of Hiccup's in dragon fighting, and his love interest.

Where have I seen Nico Parker before? The daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker, Parker has had roles in Dumbo, Reminiscence, Suncoast and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, as well as the series The Third Day and The Last of Us.

Gerard Butler plays Stoick the Vast

Gerard Butler plays Stoick in How to Train Your Dragon. Universal Studios/DreamWorks

Who is Stoick the Vast? Stoick is Hiccup's father and the chieftain of Berk.

Where have I seen Gerard Butler before? Butler is known for his roles in films including Tomorrow Never Dies, The Phantom of the Opera, 300, RocknRolla, The Ugly Truth, Olympus has Fallen, Geostorm and Plane, amongst many others. He also played Stoick in the animated How to Train Your Dragon films.

Nick Frost plays Gobber the Belch

Nick Frost plays Gobber in How to Train Your Dragon. Universal Studios/DreamWorks

Who is Gobber the Belch? Gobber is the Berk blacksmith and a friend of Stoick.

Where have I seen Nick Frost before? Frost is known for his roles in films such as Shaun of the Dead, Kinky Boots, Hot Fuzz, The Boat That Rocked, Paul, Attack the Block, The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn, Snow White and the Huntsman, Ice Age: Continental Drift, The World's End, Tomb Raider and Fighting with My Family, as well as series including Spaced, Hyperdrive, Doctor Who, Sick Note, Into the Badlands, Truth Seekers, Staged, The Nevers and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. He has also been cast as Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Julian Dennison plays Fishlegs Ingerman

Julian Dennison plays Fishlegs in How to Train Your Dragon. Universal Studios/DreamWorks

Who is Fishlegs Ingerman? Fishlegs is Hiccup's best friend.

Where have I seen Julian Dennison before? Dennison came to prominence for his role in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, while he has since had roles in Deadpool 2, The Strange Chores, Godzilla vs Kong, The Bad Batch and Y2K.

Gabriel Howell plays Snotlout Jorgenson

Gabriel Howell plays Snotlout Jorgenson in How to Train Your Dragon. Universal Studios/DreamWorks

Who is Snotlout Jorgenson? Snotlout is a dragon-fighting trainee and Hiccup's rival.

Where have I seen Gabriel Howell before? Howell has previously had roles in The Fence, Bodies and Nightsleeper.

Bronwyn James plays Ruffnut Thorston

Bronwyn James plays Ruffnut Thorston in How to Train Your Dragon. Universale Studios/DreamWorks

Who is Ruffnut Thorston? Ruffnut is a young member of Berk and the twin sister of Tuffnut.

Where have I seen Bronwyn James before? James has had roles in films including Peterloo, The Dig, Wicked and Mickey 17, as well as series such as The ABC Murders, Wild Bill, Harots, Sandylands, Cheaters, Slow Horses, Lockwood & Co, Masters of the Air and Renegade Nell.

Harry Trevaldwyn plays Tuffnut Thorston

Harry Trevaldwyn plays Tuffnut Thorston in How to Train Your Dragon. Universal Studios/DreamWorks

Who is Tuffnut Thorston? Tuffnut is a young member of Berk and the twin brother of Tuffnut.

Where have I seen Harry Trevaldwyn before? Trevaldwyn has had roles in films including The Bubble and The King, as well as series such as Ten Percent, Smothered, The Outlaws, My Lady Jane and The Acolyte.

Ruth Codd plays Phlegma

Ruth Codd plays Phlegma in How to Train Your Dragon. Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage, DreamWorks

Who is Phlegma? Phlegma is a member of Berk.

Where have I seen Ruth Codd before? Codd has had roles in series including The Midnight Club, The Fall of the House of Usher, The Dry and Small Town, Big Story.

Peter Serafinowicz plays Spitelout Jorgenson

Peter Serafinowicz plays Spitelout Jorgenson in How to Train Your Dragon. Karwai Tang/WireImage, DreamWorks

Who is Spitelout Jorgenson? Spitelout is Snotlout's father.

Where have I seen Peter Serafinowicz before? Serafinowicz has had roles in many major films and series over the years, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Shaun of the Dead, Run Fatboy Run, John Wick: Chapter 2, Sing 2, Spaced, Parks and Recreation, Doctor Who, The Tick, His Dark Materials, Dreaming Whilst Black, Rick and Morty, Dead Hot, The Gentlemen and Amandaland.

How to Train Your Dragon is now showing in UK cinemas.

