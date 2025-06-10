How to Train your Dragon live-action cast – side by side with their animated counterparts
Mason Thames and Nico Parker lead the cast of the new take on DreamWorks' beloved 2010 film.
Fifteen years after the original animated version of How to Train Your Dragon captivated audiences, now a new version is out in cinemas, this time retelling the story in live action.
Gerard Butler reprises his role as Stoick the Vast in the new version, while the rest of the cast includes newcomers to the franchise such as Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Nick Frost.
But who else stars in the series, what have they been in before, and what did their characters look like in the original animated film?
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of How to Train Your Dragon.
Who's in the cast of How to Train Your Dragon? Full list of characters in the live-action remake
The main cast for 2025's How to Train Your Dragon is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.
- Mason Thames as Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III
- Nico Parker as Astrid Hofferson
- Gerard Butler as Stoick the Vast
- Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch
- Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman
- Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson
- Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston
- Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut Thorston
- Ruth Codd as Phlegma
- Peter Serafinowicz as Spitelout Jorgenson
Mason Thames plays Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III
Who is Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III? Hiccup is the son of Stoick, the chieftain of Berk, who is often overlooked yet defies centuries of dragon fighting by befriending Toothless.
Where have I seen Mason Thames before? Thames has previously had roles in films such as The Black Phone, Incoming and Monster Summer, as well as series including For All Mankind and Walker.
Nico Parker plays Astrid Hofferson
Who is Astrid Hofferson? Astrid is a fellow student of Hiccup's in dragon fighting, and his love interest.
Where have I seen Nico Parker before? The daughter of Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker, Parker has had roles in Dumbo, Reminiscence, Suncoast and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, as well as the series The Third Day and The Last of Us.
Gerard Butler plays Stoick the Vast
Who is Stoick the Vast? Stoick is Hiccup's father and the chieftain of Berk.
Where have I seen Gerard Butler before? Butler is known for his roles in films including Tomorrow Never Dies, The Phantom of the Opera, 300, RocknRolla, The Ugly Truth, Olympus has Fallen, Geostorm and Plane, amongst many others. He also played Stoick in the animated How to Train Your Dragon films.
Nick Frost plays Gobber the Belch
Who is Gobber the Belch? Gobber is the Berk blacksmith and a friend of Stoick.
Where have I seen Nick Frost before? Frost is known for his roles in films such as Shaun of the Dead, Kinky Boots, Hot Fuzz, The Boat That Rocked, Paul, Attack the Block, The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn, Snow White and the Huntsman, Ice Age: Continental Drift, The World's End, Tomb Raider and Fighting with My Family, as well as series including Spaced, Hyperdrive, Doctor Who, Sick Note, Into the Badlands, Truth Seekers, Staged, The Nevers and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. He has also been cast as Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.
Julian Dennison plays Fishlegs Ingerman
Who is Fishlegs Ingerman? Fishlegs is Hiccup's best friend.
Where have I seen Julian Dennison before? Dennison came to prominence for his role in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, while he has since had roles in Deadpool 2, The Strange Chores, Godzilla vs Kong, The Bad Batch and Y2K.
Gabriel Howell plays Snotlout Jorgenson
Who is Snotlout Jorgenson? Snotlout is a dragon-fighting trainee and Hiccup's rival.
Where have I seen Gabriel Howell before? Howell has previously had roles in The Fence, Bodies and Nightsleeper.
Bronwyn James plays Ruffnut Thorston
Who is Ruffnut Thorston? Ruffnut is a young member of Berk and the twin sister of Tuffnut.
Where have I seen Bronwyn James before? James has had roles in films including Peterloo, The Dig, Wicked and Mickey 17, as well as series such as The ABC Murders, Wild Bill, Harots, Sandylands, Cheaters, Slow Horses, Lockwood & Co, Masters of the Air and Renegade Nell.
Harry Trevaldwyn plays Tuffnut Thorston
Who is Tuffnut Thorston? Tuffnut is a young member of Berk and the twin brother of Tuffnut.
Where have I seen Harry Trevaldwyn before? Trevaldwyn has had roles in films including The Bubble and The King, as well as series such as Ten Percent, Smothered, The Outlaws, My Lady Jane and The Acolyte.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ruth Codd plays Phlegma
Who is Phlegma? Phlegma is a member of Berk.
Where have I seen Ruth Codd before? Codd has had roles in series including The Midnight Club, The Fall of the House of Usher, The Dry and Small Town, Big Story.
Peter Serafinowicz plays Spitelout Jorgenson
Who is Spitelout Jorgenson? Spitelout is Snotlout's father.
Where have I seen Peter Serafinowicz before? Serafinowicz has had roles in many major films and series over the years, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Shaun of the Dead, Run Fatboy Run, John Wick: Chapter 2, Sing 2, Spaced, Parks and Recreation, Doctor Who, The Tick, His Dark Materials, Dreaming Whilst Black, Rick and Morty, Dead Hot, The Gentlemen and Amandaland.
How to Train Your Dragon is now showing in UK cinemas.
If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.