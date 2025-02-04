However, the publication notes that questions remain over the actor's involvement in the fantasy drama "in the long run", with the story of the Targaryen and Hightower feud intended to stretch over a total of four seasons.

Star City will see Ifans slip into yet another intelligent, calculating character as the Chief Designer of the Soviet space programme that is central to the sci-fi drama's alternate history timeline.

The synopsis for Star City, courtesy of Apple, describes it as "a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon".

It continues: "This time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space programme, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward."

No further casting for Star City has been announced at present. We'll bring you further updates as they come in.

Masha Mashkova and Joel Kinnaman in For All Mankind. Apple TV+

Star City executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, who also co-created its parent show, commented: "Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind.

"The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race.

"We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony."

