When is the third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie coming out? Is it in the MCU?

Tom Holland’s third outing as Spider-Man is currently filming and could well become the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date, if recent rumours turn out to be true.

Advertisement

The project has found itself at the centre of rampant speculation, with prominent theories suggesting it could feature a crossover between multiple different Spider-Men akin to 2018’s animated film Into The Spider-Verse.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have both been heavily rumoured to be involved in the project, but Sony Pictures is yet to officially confirm the news – so take those reports with a grain of salt for now.

That said, it certainly seems like a strong possibility given that Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus have been confirmed as reprising their roles from past Spider-Man franchises.

The addition of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange opens the door to multiverse shenanigans, especially given that he is to go on a similarly reality-warping adventure in his own sequel, scheduled for 2022.

With this upcoming movie being the character’s sixth appearance in the MCU and seemingly drawing inspiration from past iterations, now might be a good time to check out our guide on how to watch Spider-Man films in order.

Alternatively, read on for everything we know so far about the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3, part of a slate of upcoming Marvel movies.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Spider-Man 3 release date

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 has been delayed by roughly one month to 17th December 2021, moving from an earlier date in November.

In addition to the chaos that COVID-19 has wreaked on virtually every aspect of modern life, it has also affected the entire Marvel phase four release schedule, meaning this latest target date is subject to change again.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest information on Spider-Man 3’s release date as it comes in.

What will the next Spider-Man movie be called?

We don’t have a confirmed title for the third film just yet, but producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that that it will have the word “home” in it somewhere, as did the previous two outings.

So far, fans have had a few stabs at guessing the title with suggestions including Home Run, Work From Home and Homesick – which could tie in with the fact the film will most likely see Peter Parker on the run.

What will happen in the third Spider-Man movie?

As is typical for an MCU movie, plot details are few and far between right now, although there is heavy fan speculation that we could get a live-action Spider-Verse movie in this third outing.

The return of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange very much fuelled this fan theory, with the Sorcerer Supreme potentially guiding Peter Parker through the multiverse.

The film will also have to resolve the cliffhanger ending of Far from Home, which saw Peter Parker unmasked as Spider-Man and framed as a murderer by the late Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), with J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) leading the hate campaign on his controversial online blog DailyBugle.net.

Another possibility for the third film includes the prospect of the Sinister Six (Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Electro, Mysterio, Sandman and Kraven the Hunter) appearing on-screen together, something which has been teased by producer Amy Pascal.

Given that Sony and Marvel’s new deal currently only extends to one more solo movie, it could also be that the film will have to give a reason for Peter leaving the MCU after that. We’re calling multiverse shenanigans again.

Spider-Man 3 cast

SEAC

While we don’t have a complete cast list just yet, we do know that Tom Holland will be back in the role of Peter Parker, while Zendaya and Jacob Balaton are returning as love interest MJ and best friend Ned respectively.

In addition, Marisa Tomei is a likely candidate to reappear as Parker’s Aunt May, while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has been announced for the cast in another mentor role.

But of course, the announcements that have gained the most attention are the return of two Spidey villains from previous films set outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jamie Foxx is confirmed to be returning as Electro (from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Alfred Molina will reprise his Doctor Octopus role (from 2004’s Spider-Man 2).

This has sparked rumours that Marvel could be looking to crossover their pre-MCU films for a Spider-Verse story, with original Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield widely speculated to also be involved.

As if that weren’t enough, industry pundit Grace Randolph claims that Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone could also return as love interests Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.

However, in its latest statement on the matter, Sony Pictures said that any potential Spider-Man 3 casting is not yet confirmed, so fans should take these reports with a pinch of salt for now.

It’s also been rumoured that JK Simmons will reprise his role as J Jonah Jameson, a role he originally played in Sam Raimi’s original trilogy, before returning for an unforgettable post-credits appearance in 2019’s Far From Home.

Speaking to Collider, the actor said: “There is a distinct chance, there have been discussions, and I’m not going to say anything definitive because I don’t know if I’m allowed to. But yes, I’m very optimistic that I’ll have some more JJJ in my future.”

Will Daredevil appear in Spider-Man 3?

It has long been rumoured that Charlie Cox’s crime-fighting lawyer Daredevil could finally make the jump from Netflix to the big screen in Spider-Man 3 – but we’re still agonisingly waiting for confirmation.

Back in April 2020, Cox responded to early speculation of his involvement with a firm rebuttal, even suggesting that Marvel could be recasting the role with another actor (via Comic Book).

However, in December 2020, fresh reports emerged that Cox would appear in Spider-Man 3, accompanied by a flurry of all-new rumours that he could be in the running for a Disney Plus appearance.

Again, there’s no official word yet on the accuracy of these reports so you would be wise not to get your hopes up too high – although given how enthusiastic the response was on social media, it might be too late for that.

What happened with Sony and Marvel?

We’ve explained it in more detail here, but essentially what happened was that after three years of making Spider-Man movies together, Sony and Marvel’s coproduction deal fell apart, with sources suggesting Disney wanted a bigger slice of the profits than Sony were willing to give.

There was a huge fan backlash against the change with many pinning the blame on Sony, and for a while it seemed unlikely that a new deal would be made.

However, a few months later the two studios struck a new deal to create one last solo Spider-Man movie together, and to include Tom Holland’s webbed wonder in at least one more MCU team-up movie. After that, who knows?

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige in a statement.

“Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

“This is terrific,” added Sony exec Amy Pascal. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. “This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.” In a surprise twist, apparently it may have been Holland who saved the partnership, with reports suggesting the deal was “100 percent dead” until the young actor used his influence at Sony and Disney to thaw relations and get people back around the table (via Hollywood Reporter).

Will the next Spider-Man movie star Venom and Morbius?

While Spider-Man is part of the MCU, Sony has already been developing its own franchise of Spidey villains unconnected to that franchise, starting with Tom Hardy’s Venom in 2018 and continuing with Morbius (starring Jared Leto).

Now that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, it seems unlikely he’ll meet up with Sony’s antiheroes just yet – though after the new deal concludes, it could be that he’ll then appear.

Will there be a Spider-Man Sinister Six movie?

Rumour has it that long-dead plans for a Sony movie based around the Sinister Six – a loose collection of Spider-Man villains that often includes Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Electro, Kraven the Hunter, Mysterio and Sandman – could be back on the cards.

Sony executive Amy Pascal has hinted that the presence of Vulture, Mysterio and sometime team member Shocker in the recent Spider-Man movies could point towards a team-up in the future.

“These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six,” Pascal said. “There may be something that happens with that.”

Previously, Sony had worked on a script with writer-director Drew Goddard to be spun out of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man incarnation, but when that film series was called off the idea was mothballed.

But as recently as last December Pascal had suggested she fancied bringing the idea back to life.

“I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” Pascal told Vanity Fair. “I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

Advertisement

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled for release in cinemas in December 2021. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.