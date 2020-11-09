25% off Frozen toys including Ultimate Arendelle Castle in new Black Friday offer

Back Friday might not be until the far end of the month, but that hasn’t stopped several leading retailers rolling out early sales weeks in advance. Among them is Amazon, who is running an early sale until 19th November. One of the latest offers includes 25 per cent off discounts on items from Disney’s Frozen.

With Christmas following so quickly after Black Friday, now is the perfect time to start picking up some stocking-fillers for any little (or big for that matter) Frozen fans that you know. Or for something a bit bigger, you can save an impressive £39 on the Ultimate Arendelle Castle playset, which has been reduced from £159.99 to £109.99.

Those same fans might also appreciate the Frozen Advent Calendar, which we’ve included in our best advent calendar article. It’s on sale at Amazon for £12.

But if you want to take advantage of any of these Frozen toy deals, you best be quick about it, since this sale only runs until 15 November, and we’re not sure how long stocks will last. After all… who doesn’t love Frozen?

Amazon isn’t the only place you’ll find discounts on Frozen toys, mind. Head to Very, and you’ll find discounts on items like the Frozen 2 Sing Along Boombox and the Magic Ice Sleeve. Over at Argos – always a great place for discounted toys – you’ll find the Frozen-themed kids’ watch and 72-piece 3D puzzle also on sale.

Toy sales make up a huge part of Black Friday, and there are already plenty of retailers where you’ll find discounted prices on toys. There’s currently a sitewide toy sale at Very, and you’ll find regular toy offers at Argos. You’ll also find a couple of Marvel toys also on sale at Amazon right now:

You can also head to our Smyths Black Friday page for a run-down of the toy store’s very best early Black Friday.

