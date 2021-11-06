It's that time of the week again... yes, Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens for Week Seven!

Advertisement

After a scarily excellent Halloween special last week, which also saw the first 40 of the 2021 series, the celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up were back to impress us once more.

Rose and Giovanni were on a high after completely smashing their spooky routine and getting the earliest 10 from Craig Revel Horwood ever.

With the pressure on the rest of the cast to keep up the pace, who wil be the next couple eliminated?

Without further ado, welcome to our Strictly Come Dancing live blog for Week Seven, featuring all the thrills, spills and drama from the ballroom!