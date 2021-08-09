Meet Sara Davies: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and business entrepreneur

Business entrepreneur Sara Davies was the sixth celebrity to be announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – and she is ready to swap the business boardroom of Dragons’ Den for the glitter-filled Strictly stage.

She is one of the 15 contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, as the show returns for a full series this year.

Best known for being one of the more recent additions to Dragons’ Den, Sara made a name for herself by creating Crafter’s Companion and her business wins have only increased since then.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sara Davies as she makes her Strictly debut.

Who is Sara Davies?

Age: 37

Job: Business entrepreneur and TV personality

Instagram: @saradaviescc

Twitter: @SaraDaviesCC

Sara Davies is a business whizz who made a name for herself by creating a successful business, Crafter’s Companion, while she was still at uni – so she has clearly always had a flair for business.

Crafter’s Companion now ships to over 40 countries worldwide, so is still going strong with no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Her work in business has seen her win many awards and she has even been given the MBE title, which she was awarded in the 2016 New Years Honours list.

More recently she has made the leap to TV stardom by becoming one of the investors in Dragons’ Den in 2019, and it seems to be that has opened up the door for her to get a shot at taking home the Glitterball trophy.

What has Sara said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Sara was announced as part of the Strictly line-up on Monday 9th August during Good Morning Britain. She revealed that she never thought she would have the opportunity to take to the ballroom.

“It always felt like a pipe dream until I joined the Dragons’ Den panel because Deborah Meaden had done it. She would talk about it and I thought, ‘I could!’ but I didn’t dare to dream. But I did hope one day maybe.”

“I’m really good when I’ve had a few drinks on a Saturday night,” she added of her dance experience. “In my head, I think I’ll be really good but the reality might be quite different.”

“My Mam and Dad are going to be so excited. I’m really nervous because so far the producers keep asking me if I can dance,” Davies added while admitting that she may well need the practice.

“Truth be told – I haven’t got a clue! I’ve not danced since I did ballet lessons when I was little. The business world has taught me that tenacity, drive and determination deliver results, I hope that I can bring that to the dance floor. And I’m excited to see the impact of all those hours of training on my mum tum!”

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.