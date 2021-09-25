Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2021: Who’s top in Week 1?

After what always feels like forever, Strictly Come Dancing is finally back for another series!

At the launch show, the 15 celebrities in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up were paired with one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, with new dancers Kai Widdrington and Nikita Kuzmin getting their first ever celebrity partners in the form of AJ Odudu and Tilly Ramsay.

All of the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 couples will take to the dance floor tonight, with the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances now confirmed.

For their first ever performance, Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will be doing the Cha Cha to Earth, Wind and Fire by September.

And they’re not the only ones who have chosen this dance style with Adam Peaty and Katya Jones also doing a Cha Cha. The duo will be dancing to Beggin’ by Eurovision 2021 star Maneskin.

As each dancer takes to the dance floor, the Strictly Come Dancing judges will be watching their every move, after which they will give their expert verdict and score each performance.

This year’s panel includes Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke who makes his debut as an official judge on the 19th series.

Du Beke – who originally joined the show as a professional dancer in 2004 – promises to be “nice” to the contestants as long as they do their part. He takes over from Bruno Tonioli, who is over in the US judging Dancing with The Stars.

As the scores come in, RadioTimes.com will keep you updated right here.

Here’s all the results from the first live show.

Week One Strictly leaderboard

In Week One, no one goes home. Combined judges’ scores and audience votes will be carried over to Week Two for the first elimination.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (6 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 27 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (5 + 5 + 7 + 7) = 24 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 6 + 4 + 6) = 22 JOINT FOURTH – Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (5 + 5 + 6 + 5) = 21 and Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden (4 + 7 + 5 + 5) = 21 Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse (3 + 5 + 5 + 5) = 18 Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec (3 + 5 + 5 + 4) = 17

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturdays and Sundays. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.