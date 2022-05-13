How to get last-minute tickets to the FA Cup Final 2022 this weekend

There was plenty of FA Cup magic in the early rounds. Middlesbrough knocked out both Tottenham and Manchester United, while National League side Boreham Wood saw off Championship Bournemouth in the fourth round. Despite that cliched 'magic of the cup', the final will ultimately be contested by two of the very best teams in the country.

Two Premier League titans — Liverpool and Chelsea — face off in a landmark FA Cup Final this weekend. For the 150th final, there are lots at stake for both teams. Our complete guide tells you everything you need to know about the final and how to get tickets.

En route to the final, Chelsea faced their neighbours from across the Thames, Crystal Palace — winning by two second half goals from England starlets, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Liverpool overcame their Premier League title rivals Manchester City. They won 3-2 thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane and a rare goal from Ibrahima Konate.

The game will be played on Saturday 14th May and will be the 150th time the FA Cup Final has been contested.

How to get last-minute tickets to the FA Cup Final 2022

When it comes to getting FA Cup Final tickets, there are one or two difficulties. If you're not a Chelsea or Liverpool fan with a season ticket or membership and you haven't attended games in previous rounds, it will, unfortunately, be difficult to get tickets at face value.

Both clubs held first, second, third and fourth sales for tickets to the 2022 FA Cup Final. Different priority levels are determined by those aforementioned factors — membership status, season tickets and previous games attended. Chelsea's system measures this in 'loyalty points' with a grand total of 52 points needed for a place in the first ticket sale.

However, if you didn't fulfil any of these criteria — or you missed the sale date on 3rd May — and you're still eager to attend, there are some ways to pick up a ticket.

Firstly, resale sites offer to sell on tickets that have already been purchased by fans. Unfortunately, they're looking to make a profit on that process, so prices are inflated. Livefootballtickets.com is offering a range of resale tickets but they start at £420. The site has a 4.5 star rating from Trustpilot, which is reassuring, but we recommend thoroughly researching your tickets and the seller before making any purchases.

FA Cup Final 2022 hospitality packages

If you've got a large budget and want to take in the game in style, with food and drink included, then a hospitality package is a great option.

Hospitality packages make for a luxurious matchday experience. Picking up a hospitality ticket for the Cup Final will give fans access to the bars and kiosks on the exclusive Club Wembley concourse, plus more luxurious seats and the ability to stay at the concourse bars for a while after the match, allowing you to miss the worst of the match-day rush.

