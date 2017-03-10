UPDATE: the Game of Thrones season seven release date has finally been revealed – but it was painful. Click here to find the date, and read on to see why it went so badly wrong...
HBO thought they had a brilliant idea for revealing the Game of Thrones season seven release date. Hilariously, things didn't quite go to plan.
The US broadcaster encouraged fans to tune in to a Facebook Live video, where a huge block of ice was slowly melting. Yep, Thrones fans were literally watching ice melt live.
Inside the block presumably was the all-important date. If fans typed FIRE into the comments, a big burst of flame would shoot at the block of ice.
However, this Song of Ice and Fire was badly out of tune: the Facebook video crashed half-way through, leaving fans both infuriated and amused by the utter fail.
We think we know who's responsible...