UPDATE: the Game of Thrones season seven release date has finally been revealed – but it was painful. Click here to find the date, and read on to see why it went so badly wrong...

HBO thought they had a brilliant idea for revealing the Game of Thrones season seven release date. Hilariously, things didn't quite go to plan.

The US broadcaster encouraged fans to tune in to a Facebook Live video, where a huge block of ice was slowly melting. Yep, Thrones fans were literally watching ice melt live.

Inside the block presumably was the all-important date. If fans typed FIRE into the comments, a big burst of flame would shoot at the block of ice.

However, this Song of Ice and Fire was badly out of tune: the Facebook video crashed half-way through, leaving fans both infuriated and amused by the utter fail.

The live stream ended... What's the #GOTS7 air date?!? — joey 📼 (@joeydws) March 9, 2017

I feel like someone on the @GameOfThrones social team accidentally just ended their live video way too early. #GOTs7 — Brett Forrest (@BrettForrest89) March 9, 2017

Me when the live stream cut out #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/jNlVvYBhsv — Nick Brown (@n_brown00) March 9, 2017

Ok either the @GameOfThrones live stream for #GoTS7 crashed from traffic, or they just punked the entire internet into watching ice melt. — Rachael (@DrEyehacker) March 9, 2017

We think we know who's responsible...