The release date for Spider-Noir has officially been confirmed, with Nicolas Cage's vigilante set to swing onto screens very soon.

A new trailer has confirmed that the series, focused around the noir themed take on the iconic superhero, will come to MGM+'s broadcast channel on 25 May and then will be available to stream globally as a boxset on Prime Video two days later, on 27 May.

Most intriguingly, two versions of the show will be released - a "True-Hue" full colour version, and an "authentic" black-and-white version. The trailer has been made available in both versions so you can plan which you're going to watch first.

"With no power comes no responsibility," declares the new trailer, which sees Cage's Ben Reilly admitting he's going through an existential crisis.

Spider-Noir, based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, is set in 1930s New York and will follow Cage's private investigator, who was once known as a superhero called The Spider.

After stepping away from his alter ego following a personal tragedy, he has to grapple with his past – when a new, extraordinary, case comes along that could change everything.

The series also stars New Girl's Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, alongside Brendan Gleeson as Silvermane, and Sinners breakout Li Jun Li as Cat Hardy.

The supporting cast of Spider-Noir includes Abraham Popoola (Andor), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Andrew Lewis Caldwell (The Matrix Resurrections), Amy Aquino (Juror #2), Andrew Robinson (Hellraiser) and Kai Caster (Yellowstone).

Meanwhile, Cage is reprising his role as Spider-Noir after voicing the character in the Spider-Verse – and he's already giving us a good taste of Ben's character in the trailer, unapologetically declaring: "I beat up some guys in a bar, and then I got plastered."

Not long now to go now...

Spider-Noir will be available to stream on Prime Video from 27 May.

