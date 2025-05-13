Early stills and footage from the series have been in black-and-white – in-keeping with the character's typical depiction – but Prime Video has also promised a colour version for those who prefer a more modern sensibility.

Spider-Verse voice actor Nicolas Cage is reprising his role for the eight-episode series, with a number of high-profile additions adding further star-power to the project – including familiar faces from New Girl and Harry Potter.

Here's everything you need to know about Spider-Noir on Prime Video, including the show's current release window.

Nicolas Cage at SXSW Festival in March 2025. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for The Surfer

Spider-Noir does not yet have a confirmed launch date on Prime Video, but the streaming platform has announced a release window of 2026.

Given that filming has already wrapped on the much-anticipated project – taking place between August 2024 and March 2025 – it's quite plausible that the finished series could drop in the first half of next year.

The lengthy post-production is likely intended to refine the show's sharp visual style, which evokes Robert Rodriguez's Sin City with a moody black-and-white aesthetic (although a full colour version will also be available).

We'll bring you more information on Spider-Noir as it comes in.

Spider-Noir cast: Who stars in the Spider-Verse spin-off?

Lamorne Morris attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2025. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Nicolas Cage leads the cast of upcoming Prime Video series Spider-Noir, playing a private investigator who masquerades as a vigilante by night in order to close his cases.

Of course, Cage first inhabited the role for Sony's acclaimed animated Spider-Verse films, but this series will mark the first time that he plays the character (a variant of Peter Parker) in live-action.

A number of other cast members have been announced for Spider-Noir, including New Girl and Fargo alum Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson; an ally of the titular hero, who is unafraid to chase dangerous stories.

Academy Award nominee Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) co-stars as a New York crime boss, while Sinners breakout star Li Jun Li will play a nightclub singer drawn into the web of conspiracy.

The supporting cast of Spider-Noir includes Abraham Popoola (Andor), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), Andrew Lewis Caldwell (The Matrix Resurrections), Amy Aquino (Juror #2), Andrew Robinson (Hellraiser) and Kai Caster (Yellowstone).

Here's a full list of the confirmed names attached to Spider-Noir:

Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir

Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson

Brendan Gleeson as a crime boss

Li Jun Li as a nightclub singer

Abraham Popoola as a World War I veteran

Jack Huston as TBC

Andrew Lewis Caldwell as TBC

Amy Aquino as TBC

Andrew Robinson as TBC

Kai Caster as TBC

Lukas Haas as TBC

Cameron Britton as TBC

Cary Christopher as TBC

Michael Kostroff as TBC

Scott MacArthur as TBC

Joe Massingill as TBC

Whitney Rice as TBC

Amanda Schull as TBC

Spider-Noir plot: What is it about?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sony Pictures

Little is known about the plot of Spider-Noir just yet, besides that it follows the titular character – "an ageing, down-on-his-luck private investigator" – as he recalls his vigilantism in 1930s New York City.

It seems unlikely that the series will tie into the Spider-Verse film franchise, despite the character's vivid screen debut (and Cage's impactful voice performance) acting as the launchpad for this follow-up project.

Spider-Noir trailer

A short teaser trailer was released as part of Prime Video's 'upfronts' presentation to potential advertisers. Check it out below:

Spider-Noir is coming to Prime Video in 2026.

