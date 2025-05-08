The official synopsis reads that he will combine "his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defence in the region".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It is the latest spin-off of the main series following 1883, 1923 and the upcoming The Madison, but will be the first to air on US network CBS, rather than Paramount Network or streaming service Paramount+.

It's not yet clear how UK viewers will be able to watch the series, but it's worth noting that several CBS shows are also made available on Paramount+, so this seems likely to be the case here.

Read more:

Spencer Hudnut – known for his work on another CBS show, SEAL Team – will serve as showrunner for Y: Marshals, while Yellowstone supremo Taylor Sheridan is listed as an executive producer alongside David C Glasser.

As reported by Deadline, CBS president Amy Reisenbach said of the series: "Spencer Hudnut had run a broadcast show before. We do have a budget for that show that is in line with other broadcast series."

Another spin-off was also confirmed last December, with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser set to reprise their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler in a separate sequel series – so the Yellowstone universe is very much continuing to grow despite the main series wrapping up in 2024.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+. Get a seven day free Paramount+ trial at Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.