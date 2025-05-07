The synopsis, courtesy of Apple TV+, explains: "Untouchable for 20 years, Carmichael is finally apprehended, but while he's held in the infamous Staplehurst prison, it becomes clear that he's been betrayed by one of his own.

"As the traitor moves to dismantle the empire he has built, Carmichael must risk everything in a daring escape. Willing to stop at nothing to take his revenge, if he succeeds, he'll be a wanted man once more."

The new series comes from screenwriter George Kay, who is the creative force behind past hits such as Idris Elba's action-packed Hijack (also for Apple TV+) and Omar Sy's detective drama Lupin (on Netflix).

With those two mega-hits on his CV, it's perhaps not surprising that The Wanted Man has lined up an A-list cast, with Laurie co-starring opposite Emmy-winning Westworld alum Thandiwe Newton.

Other familiar faces attached to the project include Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Gina McKee (My Policeman), Hazel Doupe (Say Nothing), Elliott Heffernan (Blitz) and Stephen Dillane (Sherwood).

The Wanted Man will consist of eight episodes in total, although neither a release date nor a production start date have been provided just yet. We'll bring you more updates as they come in.

Laurie's recent credits include Agatha Christie adaptation Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, war drama All the Light We Cannot See and espionage thriller Tehran, also streaming on Apple TV+.

Newton has recently taken voice roles in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Mufasa: The Lion King, while she is also set to appear in the second season of Netflix's juggernaut Addams Family spin-off Wednesday.

The Wanted Man is coming soon to Apple TV+.

