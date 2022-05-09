The series stars Niv Sultan and Shaun Toub amongst others, and tells the story of Mossad hacker-agent Tamar Rabinyan (Sultan), who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to destroy Iran's nuclear reactor. When her mission fails, Tamar has to plan a dangerous operation.

Tehran proved to be a big hit with both critics and viewers when it landed on Apple TV+ in 2020 - so much so that it's attracted multi-academy award nominated actress Glenn Close for season 2.

Reportedly a big fan of the first season, Close joined the series after a new role was created for her.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tehran season 2.

How to watch Tehran season 2?

Glenn Close and Niv Sultan in Tehran season 2 Apple

As with the first season, season 2 of Tehran is produced for Israeli public channel Kan 11, but airs internationally on Apple TV+.

The new season started on Friday 6th May, with the first two episodes now available to stream. Further episodes will drop on Fridays weekly, until all eight are available. Here's a full schedule for Tehran season 2:

Episode 1 (13,000) - 6th May 2022

Episode 2 (Change of Plan) - 6th May 2022

Episode 3 (PTSD) - 13th May 2022

Episode 4 (Title TBC) - 20th May 2022

Episode 5 (Title TBC) - 27th May 2022

Episode 6 (Title TBC) - 3rd June 2022

Episode 7 (Title TBC) - 10th June 2022

Episode 8 (Title TBC) - 17th June 2022

What is Tehran about?

The synopsis for Tehran says that the series "follows Tamar, a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor, but when her mission fails, Tamar must plan an operation that will place everyone dear to her in jeopardy".

The first episode of the second season finds Tamar free of Mossad and preparing to start a new life in Canada. However, she ends up being drawn back in by an irresistible offer.

Tehran season 2 cast - who's returning?

Niv Sultan in Tehran season 2 Apple

With the central cast from season 1 returning, the main new face in Tehran season 2 is Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, who plays Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran. Here's a full list of the main cast for Tehran season 2:

Niv Sultan - Tamar Rabinyan

Glenn Close - Marjan Montazeri

Shaun Toub - Faraz Kamali

Shervin Alenabi - Milad Kahani

Arash Marandi - Ali Aghazadeh

Shila Ommi - Nahid Kamali

Tehran season 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for Tehran season 2, featuring more international intrigue and thrilling action, here.

The first two episodes of Tehran are available to watch on AppleTV+ now, with new episodes dropping weekly on Fridays. Sign up to Apple TV Plus now.

