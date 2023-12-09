"I really love the casting of the first film, it's really brilliant and I love the first film," he responded.

"But it's that long ago... like, when I came to this project, I knew that I wanted to respect the first one, but I also wanted to evolve and make a film for now, for this era, for a new audience, and I'm a new director."

He added: "I've got my own kind of, like, particular tastes, so there has been a journey to kind of figure out the balance of the two, of the first film into the new world, if you like. So, yeah, it's been a process."

Pressed on why some of the other roles – including Jane Horrocks as Babs and Lynn Ferguson as Mac – had not also been recast, he explained that he felt that certain characters "hadn't really changed".

"It's all to do with that evolution," he said. "I think, the main characters have changed the most – you know, Ginger, Rocky, bringing in Molly (their daughter, voiced by The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey).

"It's kind of a new dynamic. And I think that's where it evolved most."

He continued: "But there's some characters... [like] Babs is what she is, you know, Jane is still a perfect fit. We did consider the whole cast and thought of new ideas, but some just stick, and Jane's incredibly funny and just brilliant and clever.

"And Lynn is a stand-up, so she's just so quick-witted and just improvises, and she wrote some of Mac's lines – she's a writer. And Imelda Staunton. Yeah, just forever one of the all-time great British actors.”

