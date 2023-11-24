Fargo season 5 boasts a brilliant cast, featuring the likes of Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical), Jon Hamm (The Morning Show) and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), to name but a few.

Talking to Variety about what fans can expect from his character Gator, the son of North Dakota sheriff Roy Tillman, Keery recently said: "Something that Noah's [Hawley] talked about this season is debt - obviously financial debt, but spiritual debt and the debt that a husband owes a wife and, for my case, what a son owes a father."

He continued: "I got to work a lot with Jon Hamm, which was a kind of unbelievable and amazing experience."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Fargo season 5.

Fargo season 5 cast

The main cast list is as follows:

Juno Temple as Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon

Jon Hamm plays Sheriff Roy Tillman

Joe Keery plays Gator Tillman

Jennifer Jason Leigh plays Lorraine Lyon

Lamorne Morris plays Deputy Witt Farr

Richa Moorjani plays Deputy Indira Olmstead

Jon Hamm as Sheriff Roy Tillman in Fargo season 5. FX

Who is Sheriff Roy Tillman? A pastor and rancher from North Dakota and the town’s sheriff who sets out on a mission to track Dot down. He is the main villain of the series.

What else has John Hamm been in? Hamm is best known for playing Don Draper in Mad Men, a role which bagged him two Golden Globes and an Emmy. He has also appeared in TV series Good Omens and The Morning Show, and starred in films such as Baby Driver, Bad Times at the El Royale and Top Gun: Maverick.

Joe Keery plays Gator Tillman

Joe Keery as Gator Tillman in Fargo season 5. FX

Who is Gator Tillman? Gator is Sheriff Tillman’s loyal but irresponsible son. He desperately wants to follow in his father’s footsteps as a lawman.

What else has Joe Keery been in? Keery made minor appearances in US TV dramas Chicago Fire and Empire before getting his breakout role in Stranger Things as Steve Harrington.

Juno Temple plays Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon

Juno Temple plays Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon.

Who is Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon? A seemingly harmless Midwestern housewife who turns out to have a shady past.

What else has Juno Temple been in? Temple has previously starred in films such as St Trinian's, The Dark Knight Rises, Maleficent and Palmer, as well as series including Mr Corman and Vinyl. More recently, she appeared in the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

Jennifer Jason Leigh plays Lorraine Lyon

Jennifer Jason Leigh as Lorraine Lyon in Fargo season 5. FX Networks/ YouTube.

Who is Lorraine Lyon? Lorraine is Dot’s extremely wealthy mother-in-law.

What else has Jennifer Jason Leigh been in? Leigh featured in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, for which she received an Oscar nomination. Other recent projects include Natalie Portman's Annihilation, Amy Adams's The Woman in the Window, David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return and the comedy-drama series Atypical.

Lamorne Morris plays Deputy Witt Farr

Lamorne Morris as Deputy Witt Farr in Fargo season 5. FX Networks/ YouTube.

Who is Deputy Witt Farr? An officer who crosses path with Dot and grows wary of her behaviour, eventually teaming up with Deputy Indira Olmstead to investigate her.

What else has Lamorne Morris been in? Morris portrayed Winston Bishop in comedy series New Girl. Other projects have included Valley of the Boom, Call Me Kat and Woke.

Richa Moorjani plays Deputy Indira Olmstead

Who is Deputy Indira Olmstead? Another officer who works in Minnesota.

What else has Richa Moorjani been in? Moorjani's breakout role came recently in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. She has also had guest roles in series including 9-1-1, Home Economics and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Who else stars in Fargo season 5?

Additional cast members include David Rysdahl (Oppenheimer) as Wayne Lyon, Dot's husband, Sam Spruell (Taken 3) as Ole Munch, Nick Gomez (The Walking Dead) as Agent Joaquin and Dave Foley (NewsRadio) as Danish Graves.

The cast is rounded out by Jessica Pohly (The Walking Dead) as Agent Meyer and Lukas Gage (You) as Indira's husband, Lars Olmstead.

Fargo season 5 airs on FX via Hulu in the US from Tuesday 21st November 2023, with it also being released on Prime Video from Wednesday 22nd November.

