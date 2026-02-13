As David Boreanaz gears up to play the leading man in NBC’s Rockford Files reboot, it’s been revealed that he got the blessing of the original actor’s daughter.

Boreanaz is taking on the role of private investigator Jim Rockford – a part made famous by James Garner in the original Rockford Files (1974-80), which ran between 1974 and 1980 and also spawned a series of eight TV movies.

Gigi Garner, the daughter of the late actor, who passed away at aged 86 back in 2014, revealed on social media that she had spoken to the Angel star about starring in an upcoming reboot of the classic TV series.

“So, I recently got a call from David Boreanaz,” noted Gigi on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She continued: “He was kind enough to share that he was offered the series and thinking about it. He wanted to know how I felt about the reboot, etc…"

She added: "If anybody can do it, HE CAN! I’m [100 percent] on board! It is going to be great! #PureClass #Jimbo”.

Garner portrayed Jim Rockford on all six seasons of the NBC drama, and was nominated for multiple Emmys for his performance over the years. He won once in 1977 for best actor in a dramatic series.

He also starred in eight TV movies based on the show between 1994 and 1999.

Boreanaz will be known to TV fans for his roles in series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer as well as the show’s spin-off, Angel, in which he took on the titular role.

James Garner as Jim Rockford and Noah Beery Jr. as Joseph 'Rocky' Rockford in Rockford Files. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The new Rockford Files is being billed as a "a contemporary update on the classic series of the same name," according to Deadline.

"Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles.

"It doesn’t take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organised crime."

