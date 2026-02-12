❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
How to Get to Heaven from Belfast cast on how "shared trauma" unfolds in new mystery series
How to Get to Heaven from Belfast centres on a group of friends – who are faced with a lot more than they bargained for.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Thursday, 12 February 2026 at 2:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad