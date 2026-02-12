Series creator Lisa McGee is back with another anticipated show – and How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is certainly a step away from the beloved seminal comedy, Derry Girls.

There's the promise of "deadly craic" as the comedy-thriller centres on a three friends who are brought together for an unforgettable adventure. When they're notified that one of their childhood friends has died, they're soon catapulted on a search for the truth as secrets from their past threaten to come to light.

As the synopsis continues: "A series of eerie events at her wake sets them on a dark, dangerous, and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth about the past."

With a cast of stellar Irish talent at its helm that includes the likes of Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne, there's plenty of familiar faces in this new Netflix series. But who else stars and what have you seen them in before? Read on to find out about the cast of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast cast: Who stars in Netflix series?

The full cast list for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast is below. Scroll on to find out more about the main characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Roísín Gallagher as Saoirse

Sinéad Keenan as Robyn

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara

Tom Basden as Seb

Art Campion as Jim

Michelle Fairley as Margo

Josh Finan as Jason

Bronagh Gallagher as Booker

Darragh Hand as Liam

Ardal O’Hanlon as Seamus

Natasha O’Keeffe as Greta

Emmett J. Scanlan as Owen

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Feeney

Emma Canning as Young Greta

Emily Flain as Young Saoirse

Chara Aitken as Young Dara

Maria Laird as Young Robyn

Nikesh Patel as Harry

Leila Farzad as Marnie

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Camille

Roísín Gallagher as Saoirse

Emma Canning as Young Greta, Roisin Gallagher as Saoirse Shaw in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. Netflix

Who is Saoirse? Described as a "clever, chaotic TV writer", Saoirse seems to have it all – helming her own police drama, engaged to be married and attending the BAFTAs. However, nothing is always quite what it seems and so, the prospect of embarking on an adventure is one that Saoirse seems to take with gusto.

Where have I seen Roísín Gallagher before? Gallagher is known for her roles in The Dry, The Lovers and more recently, Harlan Coben's Prime Video series Lazarus. She has also had roles in The Fall, Come Home and Nowhere Special.

Sinéad Keenan as Robyn

Sinead Keenan as Robyn in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. Netflix/Christopher Barr

Who is Robyn? Robyn is the glamorous one of the group, trying to keep it together at home where she looks after her three sons and is (somewhat) happily married. Things could always be better and it's safe to say that she's stressed out and hanging on by a thread.

Where have I seen Sinéad Keenan before? Keenan is known for her leading role in Unforgotten, which she is set to reprise for its upcoming seventh season. She is also known for her roles in Little Boy Blue, Showtrial, Three Families and Being Human, having also appeared in an episode of Derry Girls.

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara in How To Get To Heaven From Belfast. Netflix/Christopher Barr

Who is Dara? Dara is described as an "inhibited carer" and learns a lot about herself over the course of the series, even when things do get increasingly chaotic for the trio.

Where have I seen Caoilfhionn Dunne before? Dunne is known for her roles in Industry and more recently, A Thousand Blows. She has also had roles in Love/Hate, Andor and Doctor Who.

Josh Finan as Jason

Josh Finan as Jason Meadows in How To Get To Heaven From Belfast. Netflix

Who is Jason? A figure from the women's past that rears his head in the present and leaves everyone confused.

Where have I seen Josh Finan before? Finan's star has most certainly been on the rise with recent roles in Say Nothing and Waiting for the Out. He has also had roles in The Gentleman, The Responder, Baby Reindeer and Black Mirror.

Darragh Hand as Liam

Darragh Hand as Liam Kells in How To Get To Heaven From Belfast. Netflix

Who is Liam? Liam is an officer in the Garda but the women come across him as he comes to their rescue on the road. He is also wrapped up in the central mystery of the series and is on the hunt for answers.

Where have I seen Darragh Hand before? Hand is starred in various stage plays but in terms of onscreen, you may recognise him for Heartstopper, Grace and Silent Witness.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast arrives on Netflix on Thursday 12th February.

