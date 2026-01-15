It's been four years since hit Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls came to an end, and finally creator Lisa McGee is back with a brand-new series.

McGee's new show is a dark comedy/mystery series for Netflix called How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, and now we know exactly when it will arrive.

All eight hour-long episodes will arrive on Thursday 12th February – meaning there's less than a month left to wait.

The news was announced alongside the release of a first-look trailer, giving us our first proper sense of what we can expect - including a cameo from Derry Girls favourite Saoirse-Monica Jackson. You can watch the trailer right here now.

As was previously announced, the new series stars Roísín Gallagher (The Dry), Sinéad Keenan (Unforgotten) and Caoilfhionn Dunne (Industry), with Tom Basden (Here We Go), Art Campion (Blue Lights), Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) and Josh Finan (Waiting for the Out) all also playing major roles.

Bronagh Gallagher (Brassic), Darragh Hand (Heartstopper), Ardal O’Hanlon (Death in Paradise), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders) and Emmett J Scanlan (MobLand) round out the central cast.

The synopsis for the series says: "Clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse; glamorous, stressed-out mother of three Robyn; and dependable, inhibited carer Dara have been a tight-knit group since school. Now in their late 30s, but still as close as ever, these three friends are about to embark on the most thrilling adventure of their lives.

"When an email arrives, telling them about the death of the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, a series of eerie events at her wake sets them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth about the past."

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 12th February – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media.

