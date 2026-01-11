It's time for those iconic synth tunes and bad decision-fuelled storylines as Industry returns for season 4. After the cliffhanger of season 3 and not quite knowing how things would pan out for Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) after the fall of Pierpoint, we're right back in the centre of the drama as we jump forward in time.

Ad

As well as being well and truly in the land of politics, new tech and supposedly newlywed bliss for Yasmin and Henry (Kit Harington), the premiere episode very much focuses on new enigmatic character, journalist Jim Dycker (Charlie Heaton) as he's intent on cracking a major new story.

While Harper certainly seems to be at the top of her A game, she becomes all too aware of the performative optics of heading up Otto Mostyn's fund and wants out. There's of course the introduction of Tender CFO Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), who has already made quite the impression on the series. So, it's safe to say that we're all eagerly awaiting the next episode.

Unlike many BBC series, episodes are landing weekly so fans will just have to be patient to find out what happens in the course of this rollercoaster season. Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule of Industry season 4, including how many episodes there are and where you can watch them in the UK and US.

When is Industry season 4 episode 2 out in the UK and US?

Kit Harington as Sir Henry Muck and Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani in Industry season 4. BBC/HBO/Bad Wolf/Simon Ridgway

The second episode of Industry season 4 will air in the UK on Monday 19th January 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Episodes of the new series are set to air weekly both in the UK and US, meaning that episodes will be released every Monday here in the UK and every Sunday in the US on HBO and HBO Max at 9pm ET. That means that in the US, episode 2 will air on Sunday 18th January.

Season 4 premiered in the UK on Monday 12th January 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The UK release is in line with the US, where season 4 premiered on Sunday 11th January.

How many episodes of Industry season 4 are there?

There are eight episodes in the fourth season of Industry.

Industry season 4 release schedule

Max Minghella as Whitney Halberstram in Industry season 4. BBC/HBO/Bad Wolf/Simon Ridgway

The full release schedule for Industry is as follows:

Episode 1 - Tender - UK: Monday 12th January and US: Sunday 11th January

Episode 2 - The Commander and the Grey Lady - UK: Monday 19th January and US: Sunday 18th January

Episode 3 - Habseligkeiten - UK: Monday 26th January and US: Sunday 25th January

Episode 4 - 1000 Yoots, 1 Marilyn - UK: Monday 2nd February and US: Sunday 1st February

Episode 5 - Eyes Without a Face - UK: Monday 9th February and US: Sunday 8th February

Episode 6 - Dear Henry - UK: Monday 16th February and US: Sunday 15th February

Episode 7 - Points of Emphasis - UK: Monday 23rd February and US: Sunday 22nd February

Episode 8 - Both, And - UK: Monday 2nd March and US: Sunday 1st March

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Industry seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK, season 4 premieres on Monday 12th January 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The drama airs on HBO in the US.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.