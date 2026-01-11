Having starred as Nick Blaine in The Handmaid's Tale for nearly a decade, you'd think that actor Max Minghella would be used to a high-stakes dramatic environment. Well, that takes on a nuance of its own when you're already a fan of a show that you're joining in its fourth season.

Ad

That's the case with Industry, with Minghella revealing that he was already a big supporter of the BBC/HBO co-production that has gone on to spawn a loyal legion of fans.

Speaking to the BBC in a press pack for the new series, Minghella was asked whether he was a fan of Industry before joining the cast.

He revealed: “Absolutely. My closest friends are religious about Industry, so I felt a genuine pressure to deliver for them and not tarnish this season for the fans who are so passionate.

"There are a lot of new characters, so we all felt that responsibility, I think.”

Max Minghella as Whitney Halberstram in Industry season 4. BBC/HBO/Bad Wolf/Simon Ridgway

Minghella is one of a slew of new faces joining the cast for season 4, with the actor set to portray CEO Whitney Halberstram who helms fintech company Tender. Tender is set to be at the heart of the storyline this time round, with Minghella teasing that the character enters the series "brimming with ruthless ambition, a silver tongue and a mercurial past".

He adds: "Tender is central to the narrative of season four. Essentially, Whitney is keen to evolve the business from a standard payment app into an all in one 'bank in your pocket'."

Minghella isn't the only new face on the block this time round, with the likes of Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton, Claire Forlani (Departure) and Kal Penn (Designated Survivor) all joining the cast, as well as The Last Showgirl's Kiernan Shipka, The Serial Killer's Wife's Jack Farthing, Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) and Amy James-Kelly (Coronation Street).

Read more:

The official description for the season reads: "At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper and Yasmin are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene.

"As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram, their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Industry seasons 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK, season 4 premieres on Monday 12th January 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The drama airs on HBO in the US.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.