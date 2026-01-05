It's an exciting time to be a Peaky Blinders fan. Having not seen anything from the Shelby family since the show's sixth season aired in 2022, we're about to get a new film, subtitled The Immortal Man, which is releasing in March of next year, and a sequel series set in 1953 has been confirmed to run for at least two seasons on BBC One.

All of this is coming from the show's creator Steven Knight, who is currently a very busy man - not only does he have ongoing shows such as A Thousand Blows and SAS Rogue Heroes to worry about, he is also writing the next James Bond film.

Now, while speaking with us exclusively for our video interview series The Radio Times Writers' Room, in which we get to know what makes screenwriters tick, Knight gave some new details about what we can expect from Peaky's future - and revealed how its past was altered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked how his plans for the series might have changed over the years, as it grew in success following its 2013 debut, Knight said: "The only thing I knew at the beginning was I wanted to take it between the two wars. So I wanted to begin when First World War ends and end when the Second World War begins. Covid had a say in it because series seven had to be scrapped.

"So instead of ending it at the Second World War, in series seven, we've made a movie which is out very soon and is fantastic, which takes us up to the Second World War."

Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight on the set of the Peaky Blinders film. Netflix

When asked what he could tease about The Immortal Man, Knight said it would be "different, but the same" and that it would be "explosive".

The synopsis for The Immortal Man says: "Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…"

In his conversation for The Radio Times Writers' Room, Knight was also asked whether the plot of the film would lead into the recently announced sequel series, but he simply said: "You will see, I can't say anything about anything."

Knight was speaking with us in anticipation of A Thousand Blows season 2, which is releasing this month on Disney Plus, but he also delved into a number of his other projects, including Taboo, his Charles Dickens adaptations and House of Guinness.

Steven Knight's interview for The Radio Times Writers' Room will be available to watch in full on Friday 9th January.

Ad

