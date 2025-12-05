❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Peaky Blinders movie finally confirms its release date with moody first look from Netflix
Cillian Murphy will return as Thomas Shelby in 2026.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 5 December 2025 at 3:04 pm
Authors
Patrick CremonaSenior Film Writer
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad