By order of Netflix, we finally have a release date for the Peaky Blinders movie.

The streamer has confirmed that the film, which was previously given the title The Immortal Man, will arrive on the streaming platform on 20th March 2026, following a release in cinemas on 6th March 2026.

Alongside the announcement, Netflix has also released some teaser art for the film, giving us a first look at this latest chapter of the popular Birmingham-set gangster saga more than three years after the show ended its original run.

In the poster – which you can see below – Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby sits atop his noble steed - just as we saw him at the end of the series.

The film is also confirmed to be rated R in the US - meaning we can expect some suitably mature content.

Cillian Murphy returns for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Netflix

Not too much has been revealed about the precise plot for the movie at this stage, but series creator Steven Knight previously told RadioTimes.com that it would tell "a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in".

Of course, Cillian Murphy will be reprising his iconic role as Thomas Shelby, with other returning faces including Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Sophie Rundle as Tommy's sister Ada, and Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong.

Meanwhile, there are a handful of big-name additions to the cast, with Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan and Jay Lycurgo – who recently won the BIFA for Best Supporting Performance for his turn opposite Murphy in Netflix film Steve – among those joining.

An especially exciting new face in the ensemble is Dune and Mission: Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson, who recently spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about how she felt "very lucky right now" to have joined the franchise.

"I wanted to work with Cillian for a very long time, and we have the same agent," she said. "So I've been constantly calling saying, ‘What's up? What's going on? What are we doing?’ So when this came it was a no-brainer for me."

She added: "What's fun is coming into a world that is so sedimented, it's so rooted, it has such a profound following, it's quite scary. So, yeah, it was an honour, the fact that they trusted me to do it – because it's a huge movie."

Whatever happens in the film, it will not mark the end of the story concerning the Shelby clan, after it was confirmed in October that the series would return for not one, but two more seasons.

The show will pick up after a time jump and tell the story of a new generation of Shelbys, with the official synopsis teasing that "the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions".

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The movie will stream on Netflix.

