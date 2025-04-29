The goal was to kill a bunch of commanders while they were distracted at Jezebel's, before bombing the brothel itself. The military would then enter during that window of total chaos and set about dismantling Gilead further.

But June was quick to highlight the holes in their plan, one being: how would they ensure that all of the women who were trapped there, one being Janine, make it out alive?

Until June and Moira raised the issue, the consensus was that Janine and co's likely deaths would be a tragic but necessary price to pay for bringing the regime one step closer to total collapse.

But June and Moira were firmly against that outcome and volunteered to infiltrate Jezebel's, disguised as Marthas, to warn their friend about what was to come so that she could ensure the women cleared out before the attack was launched, with a view to shipping them out of Gilead altogether.

Janine was also able to provide them with crucial information, including a map and information about the security rota.

But it was very nearly June and Moira who didn't make it out when an armed guard discovered them in one of the penthouse rooms.

After confiscating the information they had collected from Janine and locking it in a safe, he then tried to rape Moira. But with June there, the pair of them managed to overpower and kill him.

They then disposed of the body and made a frantic exit, with the help of Commander Lawrence, who remains one of the show's most interesting and complex characters.

But there was a problem. They needed the contents of that safe, which is where Nick came in.

On June's request, he slipped into the brothel himself to retrieve it, where he was spotted by the greasy Commander Bell, who was only too happy to inform Commander Wharton, Nick's father-in-law and Serena's husband-to-be, that they'd crossed paths.

Wharton was already highly suspicious of Nick following the shooting of an Eye near the border (by Nick) who had died in hospital despite recovering well (after Nick had finished the job).

And after learning of his excursion to Jezebel's, he confronted his son-in-law and demanded answers, which is when Nick threw an atom bomb into Mayday's plan and his relationship with June.

June had agreed to stay with Nick for the night rather than heading back to the resistance with Moira, further complicating her relationship with Luke and once again raising questions about who she would choose when push comes to shove.

But when Wharton unexpectedly cancelled his trip to Washington so that he could get to the bottom of his son-in-law's sketchy behaviour, she was forced to spend the night under Serena's roof, which is how she came to be squirrelled away in a closet, with Nick, when Wharton unexpectedly turned up at his fiancée's house the next day with a major development: he had shut Jezebel's down.

"I found out the resistance was planning a massacre, the slaughter of every commander in attendance, and I believe they came quite close," he said. "But by His Grace, their plan was exposed."

Cue June's alarm. But the worst was yet to come.

"God sees everything," responded Serena on hearing his news.

"God, and my son-in-law," he acknowledged.

Cue Nick's unbearable, burning shame.

"To be honest, I've had my doubts about him, but he has proven his loyalty," added Wharton. "It was Nick who discovered the plan. It was Nick who told me everything."

Credit where credit's due, and all that.

On learning of his deep betrayal, something June never thought Nick capable of, it was as if her soul had left her body.

There haven't really been any shocking moments to speak of thus far in the show's final outing, but clearly showrunner Bruce Miller was biding his time for maximum impact, leaving June – and every viewer who has followed her journey from the moment her life was ripped apart – utterly bereft.

He is not the man she thought he was. And unlike Luke, who has sacrificed himself for his wife and daughter, consequences be damned, Nick has fallen short.

But not only was it a moment of exceptional drama, it also raises huge questions.

Firstly, what's next for Mayday, whose plan has been completely and utterly scuppered? Without Jezebel's, with its high concentration of commanders, numerous distractions and more relaxed security measures, it's now back to the drawing board for who knows how long.

Opportunities like the one presented by the brothel are few and far between, but the New Bethlehem trade route has created a chink in Gilead's armour.

Could Serena and Commander Wharton's wedding, with its esteemed guest list, yield the fallout they're striving for?

But on a deeper level, viewers will be desperate to know how Nick's betrayal will impact his relationship with June. Will she find it in her heart to forgive him once she's had time to process the destabilising news?

From shooting two members of the secret police at the border to sneaking into Jezebel's, his missteps have all been in service of her, and who knows where she would have ended up without her man on the inside.

Had Wharton not been satisfied with Nick's answer, he could have been imprisoned and tortured by the Eyes, before being nailed to the wall, which also isn't an outcome June could have tolerated, not only because she loves Nick and they share a child together, but also because of the aforementioned measures he'd taken to protect her.

Bringing down Gilead also isn't possible without having allies or connections on the inside. Sure, Commander Lawrence has his uses, and he's certainly intrigued by Mayday's latest scheme now that he knows a group of his fellow commanders want him on the wall and New Bethlehem shut down.

But he doesn't offer what Nick does – or what he did, if that is to be the end of that relationship.

Perhaps June can use his betrayal to her advantage. While security will undoubtedly be tightened in the immediate aftermath of this latest attempted coup on Gilead, the regime might suffer from a case of overconfidence having crushed Mayday once more, leaving it more vulnerable to further attacks.

Perhaps Nick will be desperate to win back June's trust and earn her forgiveness, which could make him exceptionally useful once again. And with Wharton now off his back, believing Nick to be fully committed to the cause, it's not entirely out of the question that he could contribute to the rebellion in some way.

But there's also a very strong probability that June won't be able to forgive him, however much she might want to, or feel that she should given their history, and that the trust between them has been broken beyond repair, for how could she ever trust him with anything again?

Breathe even a hint of anything to Nick and he could use it to protect himself and, in turn, Gilead.

With the 'Surprise' which episode 6 was titled after now unveiled, we look ahead to episode 7, aptly named 'Shattered', with bated breath. Where do June and Nick go from here? Is this where their respective roads diverge for good?

