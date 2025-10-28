*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Lazarus.*

At just six episodes long, Prime Video's Lazarus isn't the lengthiest thriller but manages to chronicle the turmoil that Joel "Laz" Lazarus (Sam Claflin) goes through in the wake of his father's death quite aptly.

Faced with the prospect of his father dying by suicide, Laz isn't convinced that there wasn't more at play in the scenario. In the finale, his suspicions start to culminate in a major reveal that proves that Laz didn't really know anything about his esteemed father, with Dr L (Bill Nighy) and Detective Alison Brown (Kate Ashfield) having played the system for years for their own benefits.

While the case of Dr L and Alison came to a final close, things remained shrouded in mystery as it pertains to whether or not Laz was imagining everything all along (and just reliving his father's therapy sessions through a tape). Not to mention the fact that Laz went to go and visit his new lover Laura (Roisin Gallagher) just to find that his son Aidan had likely attacked her.

But will there be another season of the Harlan Coben thriller? Read on for everything we know so far about a potential second season of Lazarus on Prime Video.

Will there be a Lazarus season 2?

Sam Claflin as Joel Lazarus in Lazarus. Prime Video

As of now, Lazarus has not been renewed for season 2.

And it seems as if that's part of the plan for Lazarus, for the show to stay at being one season long. Series creator and writer Harlan Coben told Decider: "We agreed from day one, all of our stories we were going to treat like we were only going to do one season.

"Because I don’t think it’s fair – none of us do – that you have people watch eight episodes and not tell them anything so they have to watch it the next season. It’s just not right or fair. So it’s set up that way."

Coben added: "Did we also open a door at the end that maybe we could walk through? I guess, yeah. But that wasn’t really our intent. Our intent was to answer all the questions that you have raised in episode 1, and [make sure] are answered by the end of episode 6."

When could a potential Lazarus season 2 be released?

Seeing as the condition for a potential season 2 is for whether or not a storyline that can be crafted that is better than the first season, we can assume that it may take a little while to get everything sorted.

Speaking to TechRadar, Coben told the outlet: "We never do a show aiming for season two, which is why we never do season twos. If it's demanded, and we come up with a storyline that's as good or better, we'll do it. If not, we're happy to do a new, original story."

With no actual concrete plans to make another season of the show, it could be a while before anything's penned, especially seeing as Coben is being kept busy with his Netflix deal.

However, we could hazard a guess that if the series were to be renewed soon, we could anticipate a potential Lazarus season 2 in late 2026 or 2027.

Who could return to star in a potential Lazarus season 2?

Sam Claflin and Alexandra Roach in Lazarus. Prime Video

Seeing as the series was led by Sam Claflin, would the actor return for a potential second season?

Well, speaking to Decider, Claflin revealed: “I loved playing the part so much. I loved the world that we created. I loved all the other characters within it. The one thing I would say is that I’d be curious to see what someone could cook up. So I’d never say no.

“But equally, it does feel like it’s sort of a perfect ending where it’s sort of left open-ended. But it depends. It depends on what is written and what is thought out.”

So, the jury remains out as to not only if there could be more Lazarus but also, if it will be led by Claflin. We do know for certain that if Lazarus were to return, it wouldn't include the likes of Kate Ashfield's Detective Alison Brown or Bill Nighy's Dr Jonathan Lazarus seeing as the both of them died in season 1.

We also don't know exactly what happened to Laura so can't exactly anticipate the return of Roisin Gallagher in the role. But we do know that Alexandra Roach would be keen to reprise her role as Laz's sister Jenna, telling TechRadar: "I'd love to play Jenna again, and go back to that fancy house and wear those fancy clothes and pick up the story from where we where we leave it."

She added: "I think it's, it's so open. And I'd love to see Jenna's reaction to [the cliffhanger]. I love Harlan and Danny's writing, and the challenge of bringing that to life. I'd definitely be open to more."

The cast we'd expect to see in a potential second season of Lazarus are as follows.

Sam Claflin as Laz

Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus

David Fynn as Seth McGovern

Karla Crome as Bella

Curtis Tennant as Aidan

What could a potential Lazarus season 2 be about?

The case surrounding the death of Laz's father, Dr L, was pretty much wrapped up in the final season 1 episode. In that finale, we realised that both Dr L and Alison had been playing the criminal system for their own benefits. Because Dr L believed that some of his patients were violent individuals and as a way of imprisoning them, he got Alison to link them to crimes they hadn't committed.

Alison had presented Dr L with a gun as a solution for the secrets to die with him but when Laz tried to confront Alison, it sent them both on a wild cat and mouse chase that ended with Alison being run over by an oncoming bus.

However, right at the end, it becomes apparent that Laz had been listening to his father's tapes, begging the question of whether everything he had been experiencing had been in his head all along.

The real cliffhanger comes right at the end when Laz goes to visit Laura to find her home ransacked, with there being evidence of a clear struggle. When he turns around, he finds his son Aidan standing in the doorway with a curved knife in his hand, looking blankly back at Laz before saying "I'm sorry".

So, could a potential second season pick up with a focus on Aidan? Quite possibly but as of now, nothing has been confirmed or even speculated about.

Is there a trailer for a potential Lazarus season 2?

As Lazarus season 2 hasn't been confirmed, there's no trailer. But you can watch the trailer for the show's first and only season below.

