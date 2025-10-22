If there's one thing Harlan Coben has become known for in the TV stakes, it's tense thrillers that leave you guessing until the very last moment.

While many of his fans are familiar with his shows on Netflix, the acclaimed author has created an entirely original series – which is not based on one of his novels – for Prime Video: Lazarus. It's not the first time Coben has partnered up with the streamer, with his now-cancelled Shelter series adapting one of his hit young adult books.

This time round, Coben's story revolves around Sam Claflin's Joel Lazarus, who returns home after his father Dr Jonathan Lazarus (Bill Nighy) dies by suicide. But when he does, he starts to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained and soon starts to get embroiled in a series of cold-case murders.

Speaking about bringing the story to life for the screen and not in a book first, Coben said: "I thought about it for a little while as a novel, but even though it's not necessarily supernatural, it has a supernatural feel to it. And I saw it really visually and graphically and just thought, ‘Maybe this would be a really cool TV series.’"

But who's who in Lazarus? Read on to find out about the cast of the new Prime Video drama.

Lazarus cast: Who stars in Harlan Coben's Prime Video thriller?

The full cast list for Lazarus is as follows, scroll on to find out more about the main characters plus the actors who play them.

Sam Claflin as Laz

Bill Nighy as Dr Jonathan Lazarus

Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus

David Fynn as Seth McGovern

Karla Crome as Bella

Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown

Curtis Tennant as Aidan

Lloyd Lai as Rupert Yuen

Ewan Horrocks Young Laz

Sam Claflin in Lazarus. Prime Video

Who is Laz? Laz is a forensic psychiatrist and in a bid to suppress his own emotions about the past, has thrown himself almost entirely into work. When he receives a phone call informing him of his father's death, it triggers a lot in Laz and he's soon confronted with demons from his past – both literal and metaphorical.

Where have I seen Sam Claflin? Claflin is known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Daisy Jones & the Six, The Hunger Games film series, Enola Holmes and Love, Rosie. He has also had notable roles in the The Count of Monte Cristo, White Heat and Me Before You.

Bill Nighy as Dr Jonathan Lazarus

Billy Nighy in Lazarus. Prime Video

Who is Dr Jonathan Lazarus? Laz's father, Dr L is a respected and revered psychiatrist. He dies by suicide, which leaves his loved ones and friends searching for answers as nobody can quite figure out what happened in the days leading up to his death.

Where have I seen Bill Nighy? Nighy is known for a variety of performances both on screen and stage over the years. Some of his most notable include Love Actually, the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Notes on a Scandal, Living and About Time. He has also starred in State of Play, The Man Who Fell to Earth and Ordeal by Innocence.

Alexandra Roach as Jenna Lazarus

Sam Claflin and Alexandra Roach in Lazarus. Prime Video

Who is Jenna Lazarus? Jenna is Laz's sister and like her brother, is reeling from the loss of their father. She's very different to her brother and is spiritual, but is similarly trying to make sense of their complicated past.

Where have I seen Alexandra Roach? Roach is known for her roles in No Offence, Sanditon, Viewpoint and The Light in the Hall. She has also starred in Men Up, Nightsleeper and Bodies.

David Fynn as Seth McGovern

Sam Claflin and David Fynn in Lazarus. Prime Video

Who is Seth McGovern? Seth is Laz's childhood friend and now works as a detective sergeant in the police force. Although the pair haven't seen each other in a while, they go back into old habits and Seth is on-hand (even to his own annoyance) for Laz and all his outlandish theories.

Where have I seen David Fynn? Fynn is known for his roles in Am I Being Unreasonable?, Vanity Fair, Avenue 5 and Belgravia: The Next Chapter. He has also starred in Undateable, Daddy Issues, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe and has also lent his voice to Trolls: Trolltopia.

