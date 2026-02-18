Lisa McGee's latest comedy, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, has landed with a bang on Netflix and while it continues to hold the top spot on the streamer's charts, fans are left wondering just whether or not it could be returning for more.

Things in the final episode were pretty much wrapped up but did leave on quite the ominous cliffhanger, superbly setting up the potential for further episodes.

But what are the cast's hopes for a second season?

When chatting exclusively to Radio Times, Caoilfhionn Dunne joked and said that she'd hope for a "different car". As we know, the trio were often seen trudging across Ireland in search for answers and so, a souped-up vehicle certainly wouldn't go amiss, we can imagine.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast (L-R) Roisin Gallagher as Saoirse Shaw, Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara Friel, Sinead Keenan as Robyn Winters. Christopher Barr / Netflix

Roísín Gallagher, who plays Saoirse, added: "I would just love to keep telling the story and I really hope that people watch it and feel the same way. I hope they feel the way I did the first time I read that script, where I wanted to know more.

"I think there's plenty more story left in them so fingers crossed! Unfortunately, we don’t make those decisions. We can only cross our fingers."

At the time of writing, the show hasn't been renewed for a second season but we can imagine that with plenty of fan reaction and chatter about McGee's Derry Girls follow-up, it may be sooner rather than later that we hear something.

After all, McGee herself confirmed that she does have hopes of continuing the story. In an interview with Deadline, she said: "I’ve left it open for a second series but it’s all completely down to how many people watch. I’d love to do one."

While many may be primed to make comparisons between Derry Girls and How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, it turns out that McGee's seminal comedy series actually influenced her latest offering.

Chatting exclusively to Radio Times about where the idea for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast came from, McGee revealed: "I think like when I was making Derry Girls, I was going to a lot of screenings in Derry with my group of friends who those characters were based on.

"And I just had this idea of – because we were watching ourselves when we were young – I was like, what would those young girls think of the sort of women we've become? Would they be disappointed? Would they be proud?

"And this idea of that gap between your younger self and who you are now was [what] I found really interesting."

