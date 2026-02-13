Married at First Sight is getting the all stars treatment!

You read that right, the popular reality series which sees people meet for the first time on their wedding day, after having been paired together by relationship experts, is getting a spin-off with stars from the UK and Australia returning for a second chance at love.

Titled Second Marriage at First Sight, the new show will see former stars who didn't find love the first time be given a second chance. The series will be comprised of four singles from the UK and and four from Australia, bringing together two of the most successful versions of the reality show.

As teased by Channel 4, the singles will return to the experiment with "open hearts to finding love again and open minds to consider uprooting their entire lives to the other side of the world".

The synopsis continues: "The experiment begins again in the UK; each couple will navigate cultural clashes and old wounds before they head to Australia to meet friends and family on the other side of the world and face the ultimate decision: who will consider uprooting their life for love?

"Will the Brits tempt their partners to trade beach life for Blighty, or will love pull them towards a fresh start under sunnier skies? For these second-timers, there's more at stake than ever before.

"These brides and grooms aren't just risking their hearts again, they're risking everything, their friendships, careers, and their homes, as one half of each couple takes a gamble on the possibility of a new life and new love on the other side of the world."

Steve Handley, Channel 4's head of reality entertainment, said of the commission: "These eight well-loved MAFS singles didn’t find lasting love the first time, but they haven’t given up – and neither have we.

"Everyone deserves a second chance at love and this time they’re saying ‘I do’ to a stranger on the other side of the world, risking absolutely everything for another shot at getting it right. I think it will be our greatest love story yet."

Murray Boland, CEO of production company CPL, added: "We’re so looking forward to this. Research shows people in Australia have more successful and enduring relationships with Britons than any other nationality, so we are genuinely hopeful that our brave singles can finally find the love they have been looking for."

Second Marriage at First Sight is coming to E4 soon.

