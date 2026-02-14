England are aiming to build a head of steam in the Six Nations as they head to Murrayfield for a Calcutta Cup tussle with Scotland this weekend.

Ad

Steve Borthwick's men confidently dispatched Wales 48-7, having led 29-0 in the first half, in their opener and will be keen to generate momentum.

Henry Arundell landed a ruthless hat-trick in that one, and will hope to pile the misery on a Scottish team licking their wounds from a trip to Rome.

Scotland were dispatched by Italy at the Stadio Olimpico in their first match and optimism is in short supply as in-form England roll north of the border.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v England on TV and online.

Read more: Six Nations TV schedule | Six Nations this weekend | Six Nations radio coverage | Six Nations presenters, pundits and commentators

When is Scotland v England?

Scotland v England will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

The game takes place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

What time is Scotland v England kick-off?

Scotland v England will kick off at 4:40pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v England on?

Scotland v England will be shown live on ITV1 from 4:10pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

How to live stream Scotland v England online

Scotland v England will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

Advertisement Scotland v England odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Scotland (11/4) v England (2/7)* For all the latest rugby union odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.