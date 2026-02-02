The Six Nations is back for another year with the home nations and continental contenders aiming to get off to a good start across Europe.

Ad

Reigning champions France enter the competition as favourites to defend their title, but England are the form team, currently enjoying an 11-match undefeated streak.

Ireland are less fancied in 2026 than previous years despite the return of coach Andy Farrell, who missed last year's tournament due to leading the British & Irish Lions.

Scotland remain a mixed bag, while Italy are seen as a rising force capable of upsetting the established order. Wales remain in turmoil and look set to battle to escape another wooden spoon.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Six Nations 2026.

Six Nations 2026 on TV

Every Six Nations 2026 match will be shown live on BBC and ITV throughout the duration of the tournament.

BBC One and ITV1 will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air TV.

Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.

You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.

Six Nations 2026 TV schedule

All UK time.

Round 1

Thursday 5th February

  • France v Ireland (8:10pm) ITV

Saturday 7th February

  • Italy v Scotland (2:10pm) BBC One
  • England v Wales (4:40pm) ITV

Round 2

Saturday 14th February

  • Ireland v Italy (2:10pm) ITV
  • Scotland v England (4:40pm) ITV

Sunday 15th February

  • Wales v France (3:10pm) BBC One

Round 3

Saturday 21st February

  • England v Ireland (2:10pm) ITV
  • Wales v Scotland (4:40pm) BBC One

Sunday 22nd February

  • France v Italy (3:10pm) ITV

Round 4

Friday 6th March

  • Ireland v Wales (8:10pm) ITV

Saturday 7th March

  • Scotland v France (2:10pm) BBC One
  • Italy v England (4:40pm) ITV

Round 5

Saturday 14th March

  • Ireland v Scotland (3:10pm) ITV
  • Wales v Italy (5:40pm) BBC One
  • France v England (8:10pm) ITV

Want to see this content?

We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Authors

Radio Times sports editor Michael Potts. He has a beard, is looking at the camera and smiling
Michael PottsSport Editor

Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.

RadioTimes.com sports writer Ned Holmes looking at the camera and smiling. He is wearing a blue shirt
Ned Holmes
Ad
Ad
Radio Times app

The TV shortcut you need

From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad