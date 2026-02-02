The Six Nations is back for another year with the home nations and continental contenders aiming to get off to a good start across Europe.

Reigning champions France enter the competition as favourites to defend their title, but England are the form team, currently enjoying an 11-match undefeated streak.

Ireland are less fancied in 2026 than previous years despite the return of coach Andy Farrell, who missed last year's tournament due to leading the British & Irish Lions.

Scotland remain a mixed bag, while Italy are seen as a rising force capable of upsetting the established order. Wales remain in turmoil and look set to battle to escape another wooden spoon.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Six Nations 2026.

Six Nations 2026 on TV

Every Six Nations 2026 match will be shown live on BBC and ITV throughout the duration of the tournament.

BBC One and ITV1 will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air TV.

Games will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, so you don't have to miss a moment - even on the move.

You can tune into either platform via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.

Six Nations 2026 TV schedule

All UK time.

Round 1

Thursday 5th February

France v Ireland (8:10pm) ITV

Saturday 7th February

Italy v Scotland (2:10pm) BBC One

England v Wales (4:40pm) ITV

Round 2

Saturday 14th February

Ireland v Italy (2:10pm) ITV

Scotland v England (4:40pm) ITV

Sunday 15th February

Wales v France (3:10pm) BBC One

Round 3

Saturday 21st February

England v Ireland (2:10pm) ITV

Wales v Scotland (4:40pm) BBC One

Sunday 22nd February

France v Italy (3:10pm) ITV

Round 4

Friday 6th March

Ireland v Wales (8:10pm) ITV

Saturday 7th March

Scotland v France (2:10pm) BBC One

Italy v England (4:40pm) ITV

Round 5

Saturday 14th March

Ireland v Scotland (3:10pm) ITV

Wales v Italy (5:40pm) BBC One

France v England (8:10pm) ITV

