❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Six Nations 2026 matches this weekend: Fixtures and live TV coverage coming up
Your complete guide to Six Nations 2026 matches on today, including kick-off times and TV coverage details.
Subscribe to Radio Times – 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 2 February 2026 at 5:02 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad