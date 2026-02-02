The opening round of Six Nations fixtures is upon us with three terrific match-ups to whet our appetite for the weeks to come.

France open the competition against Ireland, the only other team to lift the trophy in the last four editions, at the Stade de France.

Italy kick off the action on Saturday against Scotland, two years on from their triumph over the Scots in Rome. Visiting coach Gregor Townsend can't afford a slip-up in a match his team are expected to win.

Finally, England aim to keep their 11-match undefeated streak flowing when Wales arrive at Twickenham in disarray on Saturday evening.

Fans across the continent will flood bars, pubs and piazzas to catch as glimpse of the opening matches with a highly competitive tournament expected to play out.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Six Nations 2026 matches coming up on TV this weekend.

Six Nations 2026 matches this weekend

Round 1

Thursday 5th February

  • France v Ireland (8:10pm) ITV

Saturday 7th February

  • Italy v Scotland (2:10pm) BBC One
  • England v Wales (4:40pm) ITV

Six Nations 2026 matches next weekend

Round 2

Saturday 14th February

  • Ireland v Italy (2:10pm) ITV
  • Scotland v England (4:40pm) ITV

Sunday 15th February

  • Wales v France (3:10pm) BBC One

