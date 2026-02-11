Almost a year after the last documentary he fronted, The Settlers, aired on BBC Two, the release date has been confirmed for Louis Theroux's next documentary film.

The 90-minute film, titled Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 11th March 2026, with a trailer also having been released.

The short teaser shows Theroux watching clips of 'Manosphere' influencers speak about their time being interviewed by him, with one impersonating his voice.

You can watch it right here now.

The film, which is Theroux’s first feature-length documentary for Netflix, will see him travelling to Miami, New York and Marbella to meet influencers and content creators at the extreme end of the 'Manosphere'.

The synopsis for the film says: "The 90-minute film explores how key figures, including Harrison Sullivan (AKA HS Tikky Tokky), Myron Gaines, Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (AKA Sneako), Justin Waller and Ed Matthews, are helping to reshape young men’s ideas about masculinity and fuelling a resurgent global men’s rights movement.

"Louis immerses himself in their ecosystem, encountering prominent figures within the movement, each presenting their own interpretations of traditional gender roles and values.

"He becomes familiar with some of their language, including terms such as 'red-pilling', and examines the appeal of these ideas and attitudes, as well as the perspectives of the women in their lives who appear to support them."

Last year, Theroux denied reports that he was stopping working with the BBC, confirming that it was simply the case that Louis Theroux Interviews would be coming to an end "for the foreseeable future".

Addressing the report in The Sun during an interview with Deadline, Theroux explained that given his work on The Louis Theroux Podcast, it didn't make sense to have a similar format on television.

He said: "They don't sit that well alongside each other, but what I got from that article was that I am not making programmes for the BBC anymore, which is not true.

"The bottom line is I am still making programmes for the BBC - I am making a documentary for the BBC at the moment. I also make programmes outside the BBC, and am making a documentary [for another platform] at the moment. We've put that to bed, haven't we?"

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere will be released on Wednesday 11th March on Netflix.

Add Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.