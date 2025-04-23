When the documentary was first announced, Theroux describe it as "a story specific to a time and a place and a region, but it's also a universal insight into tribalism and the ways in which we can blind ourselves to the humanity of those around us".

Now, in a column for Deadline, the documentarian has opened up on the challenges of covering the topic and his response to those accusing him of "platforming" extremists.

He wrote: "The narratives around Israel and the Palestinians are fiercely contested. No piece of coverage will please everyone. In general, I try not to over-worry about how my reporting will be received.

"I trust my instincts. I accept mine is just one contribution in the vast offering of coverage. Others are valid. Not to mention that I am not a typical journalist and certainly not a current affairs reporter. I have my own way of tackling my subjects, driven by my own personal curiosity."

Describing his approach to documentaries, Theroux added: "I try to hear from those at the heart of a story who, broadly speaking, are viewed as being 'in the wrong'.

"Naturally, giving airtime to these people can lead to accusations of 'platforming'. I understand the charge. My decision to film means potentially millions will be exposed to the views of people who may be racist or fundamentalist or bigoted.

"But making a documentary isn't just a matter of handing someone a megaphone and saying 'have at it'. It's a process of asking the right questions, challenging, contextualising.

"Doing journalism. I believe that, if done in a way that is considered and forensic, this approach gives viewers access to attitudes and ideologies that is more powerful for being unmediated."

Over his career, Theroux has led hard-hitting documentaries around controversial subjects, including The Most Hated Family in America, Forbidden America and Louis and the Nazis.

It's not the first time he has made a documentary in the West Bank either, with his 2011 film Ultra Zionists also covering the topic of ultra-nationalist settlers.

Louis Theroux: The Settlers premieres on BBC Two and iPlayer on Sunday 27th April at 9pm.

