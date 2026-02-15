Championship title rivals Coventry City and Middlesbrough do battle at the CBS Arena on Monday evening.

Ad

Boro have capitalised on the Sky Blues' wobble and leapfrogged them into the top spot at the start of the week after beating Sheffield United to claim their fifth win in a row.

Kim Hellberg team are the second tier's form side right now and could land a huge blow in the race for promotion to the Premier League with a win in the Midlands.

Coventry have already blown a big lead at the top of the table but risk dropping out of the automatic promotion places completely if they can't get back on track soon.

Though there is a reduced slate of Championship fixtures due to FA Cup fourth round weekend, Monday's offering is not one EFL fans will want to miss.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry City v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Coventry City v Middlesbrough?

Coventry City v Middlesbrough will take place on Monday 16 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Coventry City v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Coventry City v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Coventry City v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Coventry City v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Coventry City v Middlesbrough on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Coventry City v Middlesbrough odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Coventry City (6/5) Draw (5/2) Middlesbrough (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.