BBC Two has acquired a behind-the-scenes documentary offering an intimate look into the real life of national treasure Miriam Margolyes.

Ad

Filmed entirely on the phone of director Simon Draper (Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour), what had began has a freelancer's attempt to make a podcast about the actress turned into an honest and funny exploration of the true impact of a friendship.

When Draper found himself out of work, he decided to embark on a self-financed project with Margolyes, which had initially been conceived as her 'final act' and a reflection on her life and the lessons she want to impart, until she soon experienced a surge in popularity.

Margolyes then became sidetracked by numerous engagements, including a book tour to Australia, a mission to reunite with old friends before they die, and even a visit to the Queen, with Draper there to capture it all.

Queen Camilla and Miriam Margolyes. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The synopsis continues: "Whilst documenting her brutally honest yet joyous and tender reflections on her extraordinary life, and how she has unashamedly made the most of a career renaissance in her twilight years.

"Navigating the complexities of old age, and self-doubt, Simon and Miriam’s bond becomes the emotional heart of the film; revealing how Miriam’s true legacy isn’t just her incredible body of work, but the lives she’s quietly transformed, beginning with Simon."

Simon Draper commented: "I thought getting Miriam Margolyes to make a podcast would be easy, after all, everyone’s doing them, but Miriam’s lifestyle is bonkers. In two years, we made just five episodes, but hanging out with her was life changing. Mim's a woman with strong opinions and a weak bladder, and I feel lucky to have been able to capture all the chaos and sparkle of the bravest, most honest person I know. I’m chuffed to call her my friend."

Lana Salah, Creative Director, Rex TV added: "When I started Rex I wanted to make TV with heart and humour, so when Simon brought me this project I knew I had to help get it finished and in front of an audience. We all love Miriam, but what Simon managed to capture is something rare, moving and hilariously funny. Being able to support them both is testament to our ethos at Rex and the wider Zinc Group."

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Miriam Margolyes Made Me Me will air on BBC Two and iPlayer later this year.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.