With less than a month to go until lights go green at the Australian Grand Prix, the preparations for the 2026 Formula 1 season are stepping up a notch.

It's been a winter of change for F1. Cadillac has arrived as the 11th team on the grid, while cars have been overhauled as a result of rule changes, which should mean the new models are smaller, lighter, and greener.

Significant changes to the cars have meant an extended pre-season schedule, including three testing events. The media and fans were kept out of the private shakedown in Barcelona at the end of January, but we'll finally get the chance to see the new cars in action this week.

The first of two three-day test events is underway at the Bahrain International Circuit, with the final of each day broadcast live. Next week, fans can watch full live coverage of all three days of the final test event live from Bahrain.

The next fortnight is about more than just putting the cars through their paces. There are no points on offer, but with drivers aiming to post the best times and prove the quality of their new cars, it marks the start of the battle for F1 supremacy in 2026.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch F1 2026 testing.

Is F1 testing on TV and live stream?

You can watch the final hour of each day of the first F1 2026 test event live on Sky Sports from Wednesday 11th February to Friday 13th February.

Fans can tune into extensive live coverage of the second F1 2026 test event from Wednesday 18th February to Friday 13th February.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream testing via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

F1 2026 testing schedule

All UK time.

First test event

Wednesday 11th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Live coverage of the final hour of the afternoon session: 3pm - 4pm

Testing wrap, including highlights from the day: 8pm - 8:30pm

Thursday 12th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Live coverage of the final hour of the afternoon session: 3pm - 4pm

Testing wrap, including highlights from the day: 8pm - 8:30pm

Friday 13th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Live coverage of the final hour of the afternoon session: 3pm - 4pm

Testing wrap, including highlights from the day: 8pm - 8:30pm

Second test event

Wednesday 18th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Morning session: 6:50am - 11:05am

Afternoon session: 11:55am - 4:10pm

Testing wrap, including highlights from the day: 8pm - 8:30pm

Thursday 19th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Morning session: 6:50am - 11:05am

Afternoon session: 11:55am - 4:10pm

Testing wrap, including highlights from the day: 8pm - 8:30pm

Friday 20th February

Live on Sky Sports F1 and NOW

Morning session: 6:50am - 11:05am

Afternoon session: 11:55am - 4:10pm

Testing wrap, including highlights from the day: 8pm - 8:30pm

