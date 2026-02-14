A visit from reigning Six Nations champions France is the last thing Wales want as the sides prepare to collide at the Principality Stadium this weekend.

Steve Tandy's men were thumped 48-7 by a merciless England team on the opening weekend to mark their 21st defeat in 23 matches.

The sight of Antoine Dupont, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and the rest of Les Bleus stomping into Cardiff will not be a welcome one.

France raced into a 22-0 first-half lead over Ireland, the last team to win a Six Nations title aside from France, during their opener before wrapping up a 36-14 win.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v France on TV and online.

When is Wales v France?

Wales v France will take place on Sunday 15 February 2026.

The game takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

What time is Wales v France kick-off?

Wales v France will kick off at 3:10pm.

Check out the Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Wales v France on?

Wales v France will be shown live on BBC One from 2:30pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream Wales v France online

Wales v France will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

