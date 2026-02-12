Celebrity Traitors star Alan Carr is set to front another big TV series on a major streamer.

The Picture Slam comedian, who’s been in demand since winning the BBC reality series last year, is set to front The F**k It List, a comedy series for Prime Video.

The show will see Carr and other comedians – including Tom Allen, Joanne McNally and Jack Dee – head on a road trip to try out classic “bucket list” experiences, determining which of them are truly “try before you die” and which should go on 'the f**k it list'.

You can see the first preview image at the top of this article. Filming on the show has kicked off and will take place across Iceland, the Canary Islands, Scotland and England.

It’s one of multiple new adventures on the horizon for Carr after he became the winner of the first season of The Celebrity Traitors last year, with the star also set to lead a new castle-based TV series for Disney+/Hulu.

Alan Carr. BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells

That series, currently going by the working title Castle Man, will follow Carr as he attempts to find, buy and run a historic castle.

A synopsis reads: “With Alan’s 50th birthday fast approaching, he finds himself at a moment of reckoning, taking stock of where he is and where he wants to be.

“He has long dreamed of owning a grand château, but after a transformative and iconic stay at The Traitors‘ castle, that fantasy will now become a reality – or will it?"

According to The Sun, Carr is also set to work on a yet-to-be-specified project for Netflix alongside Amanda Holden.

The F**k It List will launch on Prime Video later in 2026.

