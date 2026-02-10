Hit BBC sitcom Here We Go might be getting an American remake, courtesy of an A-list comedy star.

The charming series follows the chaotic lives of the Jessop family, from the perspective of home video footage typically recorded by their aspiring filmmaker son, Sam (Jude Morgan-Collie).

Jim Howick (The Change), Katherine Parkinson (Rivals), Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey) and creator Tom Basden (The Ballad of Wallis Island) are among the stars assembled for the Here We Go cast.

The family comedy has only grown in popularity since its debut as pandemic-era pilot Pandemonium, with critics praising its performances, clever plot structure and organic long takes, among other attributes.

The show has managed to catch the eye of comedy icon Amy Poehler, best known for Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live and her podcast Good Hang, whose production company Paper Kite is working on a US version.

Of course, this doesn't mean that the project is guaranteed to make it to our screens; it could yet stall in development or be axed after a pilot, but Poehler's name certainly offers hope that it could go the distance (and be worth watching to boot).

American producers haven't always found success in reworking British sitcoms across the pond, with Welcome to Flatch (based on This Country) and Call Me Kat (based on Miranda) being recent misses.

Conversely, juggernaut hits like The Office and, more recently, Ghosts prove that it is possible to stick the landing.

BBC Studios boss Zai Bennett revealed (via Deadline) that the success of Ghosts (US) is something that the production company is taking into careful consideration as it looks to bring seven other UK comedies to the States.

Here We Go is one of those seven, and Mammoth is another; the high-concept series stars Mike Bubbins as a 1970s-era PE teacher, who is frozen in a skiing accident and thawed out in the present day. A US version is reportedly of interest to broadcaster Fox.

Here We Go is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Authors

A headshot of RadioTimes.com drama writer David Craig. He is outside, smiling, wearing glasses and has a beard
David CraigSenior Drama Writer

David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.

