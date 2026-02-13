Shane Richie has teased that another familiar face could be returning to EastEnders - Alfie Moon's younger brother Spencer.

The character, played by Christopher Parker, originally appeared in the BBC soap between 2002 and 2005. He was involved in a number of high profile storylines during his tenure, from getting Vicki Fowler (then Scarlett Alice Johnson) pregnant after a one-night stand, to being blackmailed by Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Spencer had an off-screen exit, with his family explaining that he'd moved to Australia to live with his second cousin.

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) recently jetted off to visit brother Spencer (Christopher Parker). BBC

Despite that, he continues to be mentioned over two decades later, with Alfie jetting off to visit him in yesterday's episode. Alf' was concerned for Spencer's wellbeing, knowing he had taken Vicki's (now Alice Haig) engagement to Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) badly.

It's been a busy week for the Moon family, after the return of Jake (Joel Beckett), who managed to lure his ex-partner Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) back to Albert Square in the hopes she could shed some light about Anthony Trueman's (Nicholas Bailey) death.

As viewers know, Chrissie had no involvement in the grisly murder - it was his daughter Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) who was responsible, and she later framed her own mother Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) for the crime.

The return of Jake left us wondering - could we see Spencer return one day? Speaking at Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club's gala night, Richie teased that his on-screen family could soon be expanded.

"I know they’re really looking at the Moon family tree and bringing back some of the Moons" he explained to The Sun.

Jake Moon (Joel Beckett) recently returned. BBC

“Alfie just left now to see Spencer in Australia, so who knows what happens after that and who will come back.”

It's unlikely that Parker would reprise the role, given he now works as a lawyer - specialising in the negotiation of contracts on behalf of high profile television presenters.

This wouldn't be the first time that a much-loved character has been recast, with Barbara Windsor being the second actress to portray Peggy Mitchell, and Jenna Russell walking in Michelle Fowler's shoes between 2016 and 2018.

