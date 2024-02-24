Fabien Galthié’s side have the chance to settle and rediscover their form against an Italian side who have been unfortunately meek in their opening two encounters.

Gonzalo Quesada’s Italy did well to rally back and push England close in their opening game, but after failing to score a single point against Ireland, it’s unlikely they’ll trouble France.

However, that statement was true in the lead-up to last year’s clash on the opening day of the 2023 Six Nations, only for the Italians to take the lead against the French until a Matthieu Jalibert try broke their hearts in the 68th minute.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Italy on TV and online.

When is France v Italy?

France v Italy will take place on Sunday 25th February 2024.

The game takes place at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

What time is France v Italy kick-off?

France v Italy will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is France v Italy on?

France v Italy will be shown live on ITV1 from 2:15pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v Italy online

France v Italy will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

France v Italy key player to watch

Louis Lynagh (Italy)

The Harlequins winger announced he’s heading to Italian club side Benetton at the end of this season, and Quesada quickly added the Italian-born player to the side’s squad ahead of France.

The youngster has arguably been one of England’s most promising young flyers, and despite playing age grade rugby for England, he’s yet to be capped. Should he see the field against France, he’ll bring a wealth of quality to the Italian backline.

France v Italy prediction

Italy, as always, will fancy themselves. Particularly against neighbouring France.

However, barring a catastrophic performance, France should see this game out – they have to if they want to stand any chance of capitalising on any mistakes Ireland make.

Galthié’s side should leave Lille with all five points in hand.

Prediction: FRANCE WIN

